Crusoe launches $3.4bn joint venture for AI data centre in Texas

The trio are funding the Lancium Clean Campus in Abilene, some 180 miles from Dallas, a 206 MW 998,000 square foot data centre that will power AI workloads .

“We've designed this data centre to enable the largest clusters of GPUs in the world that will drive new breakthroughs in AI,” said Chase Lochmiller, co-founder and CEO of Crusoe. “An investment of this magnitude from a leading, trusted asset manager like Blue Owl and Primary Digital Infrastructure is a reflection of Crusoe’s proven ability to meet growing demand for AI compute, and to power these workloads sustainably.”

The prospective Crusoe AI data centre will be designed, built, and operated by Crusoe with Blue Owl and Primary Digital jointly sponsoring the site.

Projected to be leased long-term to a Fortune 100 hyperscale tenant from the first half of 2025, the site will be powered by both on- and off-site renewable sources, including nearby wind farms and a potential large-scale onsite solar installation.

Upon completion, the data centre will operate up to 100,000 GPUs on a single integrated network fabric which will be optimised for direct-to-chip liquid cooling and will also accommodate air cooling.

The trio suggest the data centre project will contribute nearly $1 billion to the local economy over the next 20 years.

“We are thrilled to be part of this joint venture as we see continued growth in cloud computing and increased investor interest in AI-related technologies,” said Marc Zahr, co-president and global head of real estate at Blue Owl Capital.

“We want to assist our corporate partners by deploying meaningful capital in support of high-quality hyperscale data centre assets across the US and abroad.”

