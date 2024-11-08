Connectivity gaps, energy costs hindering Sub-Saharan Africa's mobile growth

The 48-page Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa 2024 Report suggested that unique mobile subscribers will rise from 527 million to 751 million by 2030, despite 13% of the region’s population still not being covered.

While mobile internet penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa reached 27% in 2023, the GSMA highlighted a massive 60% gap, with millions of potential users left to the wayside due to device affordability, digital skills deficits, and concerns around online security.

Sub-Saharan Africa is the least connected region, with the largest usage gap worldwide, a fact compounded by the region’s high operating costs, inflationary pressures, and energy price volatility impacting its full potential.

The report suggested that by 2030, 5G alone is expected to contribute $10 billion to the region’s economy, accounting for 6% of the mobile sector’s total economic impact.

However, 5G is in its infancy in Sub-Saharan Africa in terms of deployments, though the GSMA projected it to reach 17% of total connections by 2030, primarily in markets like South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya.

4G was found to be the standard driving connectivity across the region, with the report forecasting it to reach 50% by 2030, overtaking 3G as the primary connectivity standard.

The report also suggested generative AI solutions could have a major impact on the region, suggesting such technologies could contribute up to $1.5 trillion to the continent’s economy by 2030.

The report called for regional regulations to introduce measures to support growth and digital inclusion for mobile connectivity, including lowering import duties on handsets and cutting activation fees to make services more affordable

The GSMA also recommended increased support for Universal Service Funds (USFs) and refocusing them towards more impactful initiatives, such as digital literacy programmes in underserved areas.

To further unlock mobile connectivity’s full potential in Sub-Saharan Africa, the GSMA report called for the adoption of “progressive spectrum policies,” including the release of mid-band spectrum and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), which is gaining traction as a broadband solution across markets such as Angola, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The report urged local governments to release additional spectrum, particularly in the 6 GHz band and to adopt policies that support affordable and environmentally sustainable mobile network expansions.

“Our findings this year reveal both the extraordinary potential and the challenges facing Sub-Saharan Africa’s mobile ecosystem,” said Angela Wamola, head of Sub-Saharan Africa at the GSMA. “To fully realise the benefits of connectivity, it is essential for operators, policymakers, and stakeholders to address affordability barriers, support infrastructure expansion, and foster collaborations that drive digital inclusion and economic impact.”

