Africa on the edge: An interview with OADC's Dr Ayotunde Coker

There are an estimated 40 to 50 live edge-compute servers in Africa, and this is projected to increase by a factor of 10 in the next couple of years.

Subscribe today for free

The requirement for local data storage and the growth of time-sensitive applications such as mobile money, telemedicine and agritech are among the drivers fuelling this edge requirement, demanding the processing of large volumes of data where consumers are located.

Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of Open Access Data Centres (OADC), believes that significant edge deployment in Africa is likely to expand quickly across several key regions and sectors, driven by the growing need for localised data processing, improved connectivity and enhanced digital services.

Tier-one countries have large core data centres linked to smaller edge data centres, while tier-two countries have right-sized data centres to cater for the level of demand.

“This does not preclude some edge data centres being in place in tier-two countries,” Dr Coker says.

OADC continues to build and deploy facilities and edge infrastructure across South Africa and Nigeria, driven by the growing need in urban centres, industrial regions, smart-city initiatives, and underserved suburban and rural areas.

These deployments, Dr Coker says, will be crucial in supporting ongoing digital transformation, and enhancing the overall efficiency and reliability of various sectors.

He says OADC’s ultimate vision is to enable Africa’s digital ecosystem, driving economic growth and enriching society. The firm currently has six core facilities and over 30 edge facilities, and continues to identify new regions across the continent to support the rollout of its core-edge digital infrastructure.

HOW QUICKLY WILL THE MARKET MOVE?

The market’s transition to the edge is expected to accelerate progressively over the next two to five years. Coker says this will be driven by several converging factors, including increasing broadband penetration, the exponential growth of data, advances in IoT, AI and 5G technologies, and the increasing demand for low-latency, high-bandwidth applications.

“The sub-Saharan demography is young at a media age, typically less than 20 years: the age group driving consumption and creation of content with less latency, this drives edge data centres,” Dr Coker says.

In the immediate future, though, Coker believes the adoption of edge computing will be fuelled by the rollout of 5G networks, which provide the necessary infrastructure for low-latency and high-speed data transmission.

Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and transportation are likely to be early adopters, leveraging edge computing to enable real-time analytics, autonomous systems and enhanced connectivity.

As edge technologies mature and become more cost-effective, Dr Coker says broader adoption across various sectors is expected.

“Smart cities will increasingly rely on edge data centres to manage urban infrastructure, from traffic control to energy management,” he says.

“Additionally, the proliferation of IoT devices in homes, businesses and public spaces will drive demand for localised data processing.”

In the longer term, edge computing will become an integral part of the digital ecosystem, Dr Coker adds.

The continuous expansion of connected devices and the need for real-time data processing will solidify the role of edge data centres.

Innovations in AI and machine learning will further enhance the capabilities and applications of edge computing, making it indispensable for both consumer and enterprise use.

THE CHALLENGES

Yet there are challenges on the route to success.

Coker believes that these challenges tend to vary from country to country, though some are typical.

Data centres and digital infrastructure are capital-intensive. It is therefore typically challenging to get access to the type of patient and well-priced capital as continent risk factors are often applied.

As a result, supply chains are more complicated given that the market is maturing outside more developed locations such as Nigeria, Morocco and Kenya.

“Nevertheless, these are opportunities to innovate,” Dr Coker says.

“Project delivery timescales can be difficult to predict and delivery risks are more complicated.”

Across Africa, power challenges or opportunities also vary from country to country. Dr Coker, though, is keen to stress that power availability is a global data centre issue, impacting many operators and hyperscalers around the world, rather than one that only impacts the African continent.

“The right leadership context has to be set to enable capacity building in talent – and even then, it may not be as available as elsewhere, although talent in data-centre skills is also a global issue." Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO, OADC

He notes that some locations have access to hydro and other renewable sources, and more reliable infrastructure, making deployment easier in those locations.

Typically, the building of power infrastructure has to take into account localised issues and must be engineered properly.

Dr Coker says costs of power also tend to vary, putting pressure on the cost of sales in locations where there is no adequate power.

Access to experienced talent is a predominant issue in this space too, but presents an opportunity to develop excellent raw and young talent on the continent.

“The right leadership context has to be set to enable capacity building in talent – and even then, it may not be as available as elsewhere, although talent in data-centre skills is also a global issue,” Dr Coker says.

Additionally, environmental factors cannot be overlooked. Africa’s diverse climate, ranging from arid deserts to tropical rainforests, poses unique challenges for maintaining optimal operating conditions in data centres. Addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts from governments, private-sector investment and international partnerships to create a conducive environment for data-centre growth.

Finding a site that meets all these criteria requires careful planning, research and negotiation with various stakeholders, including local authorities, utility providers and community groups, Dr Coker says.

UNLOCKING THE OPPORTUNITIES

Expanding core-to-edge data centre architecture that consolidates edge computing, edge data centres and hyperscale connectivity within a single ecosystem accelerates delivery by 5G operators, ISPs and fibre providers, Dr Coker says.

This enables rapid and cost-effective deployment of high-quality, low-latency network infrastructure.

OADC edge data centres enhance the digital ecosystem by improving latency, reducing bandwidth costs and increasing reliability.

“Edge data centres reduce the dependency on expensive international bandwidth by handling data locally, thus lowering operational costs for businesses,” Dr Coker says.

“This localised processing also enhances network reliability and resilience by minimising the impact of undersea cable disruptions. Small and medium-sized enterprises can have their IT assets or service providers closer to remote locations.

“Edge data centres are pivotal in bridging the digital divide, supporting economic growth and promoting technological advancement across the continent.”

RELATED STORIES

OADC welcomes Dr Ayotunde Coker as CEO

WIOCC secures funding to boost digital infrastructure across Africa