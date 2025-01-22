Cisco joins TM Forum to expand 5G, AI and network innovations

As a result, Cisco will utilise the global alliance of telecom and technology companies’ Open APIs and Open Digital Architecture (ODA) to help CSPs and enterprise clients simplify and scale 5G deployments.

According to the technology giant, the move will also help boost credibility and promote AI innovation.

Meanwhile, by leveraging TM Forum's Open APIs and ODA, Cisco will also extend its solution portfolio and drive further industry innovation across 5G, IoT and multi-cloud technologies, it claimed.

Additionally, by integrating TM Forum's Open APIs into Cisco’s Mobility Services Platform (MSP), it will also allow the company to broaden its API suite, with new solutions for service onboarding, service ordering and subscriber and device management.

Cisco senior director of product management, Darin Kaufman, said: “As a member of TM Forum, we are strengthening our commitment to empower enterprise and service provider customers with enhanced platforms and industry-leading frameworks and standards.

“TM Forum provides closer collaboration with our customers, and together we can unlock new 5G opportunities driving industry-wide innovation, interoperability, and scalability."

TM Forum, CEO, Nick Willetts, added: “We are delighted to welcome Cisco to TM Forum. Cisco’s commitment to leveraging our Open APIs and Open Digital Architecture will not only help accelerate 5G deployment but also drive innovative solutions that address critical industry challenges.

“Together, we are setting a strong foundation for the future of autonomous networks and AI-driven operations, enabling CSPs worldwide to deliver next-generation services efficiently and at scale.”

