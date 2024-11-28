BSO plans to build Europe's largest AI data centre in France

With the support of the Ardian debt fund, BSO has taken over an existing Tier-3 data centre campus in France which currentl;y offers just 15 MW of IT load across 50,000 square metres.

BSO plans to create the DataOne platform, expanding the existing site to host customer supercomputers and supporting intense AI workloads.

The initial expansion of DataOne aims to launch in April 2025, expanding the facility to 80 MW of capacity in what BSO claims would be Europe’s largest AI-focused data centre.

Later expansions will raise the capacity to 200MW in Q4 2026 before the project culminates in late 2028 with 400MW of operational capacity.

DataOne would be a carrier-neutral campus with a dedicated dark fibre interconnect. The site would use 100% renewable energy sources with waste heat recycled to be used by local industrial and commercial communities.

The prospective data centre site will feature direct liquid-cooled Facilities Distribution Units (FDUs) capable of hosting AI hardware with power densities ranging from 60 to 250 KW per rack.

BSO claims the site’s design achieves a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.06–1.15, which would see it significantly surpass European regulatory standards.

The project is being spearheaded by Charles-Antoine Beyney and Michael Ourabah, the former having previously founded Etix Everywhere which was sold to Vantage in 2020.

“DataOne represents a bold vision for the future of AI infrastructure in Europe – a sustainable, high-performance hub that sets a new standard for the industry,” Beyney said.

