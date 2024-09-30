Q&A: Dr. Anino Emuwa on the role of Black History Month in society

Q: What are your earliest memories of Black History Month?

A: Growing up in Nigeria, Black History Month wasn't part of my experience. It wasn’t until I moved to France and through my work at Nottingham Trent University that I became more involved, particularly through my role in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Q: How has your understanding of Black History Month evolved over the years?

A: Initially, I viewed it as a celebration for a specific group. Over time, I’ve come to understand that it’s about more than that—it's about fostering inclusion by appreciating the contributions and histories of all cultures. It’s a moment to reflect on our interconnectedness as a society.

Q: What role does Black History Month play in your cultural identity?

A: As a Nigerian with roots tracing back to the 15th-century Royal Family of Warri, culture has always been a strong part of my identity. Black History Month highlights and celebrates the diversity within our communities, and for me, it’s an opportunity to honour those who have shaped our cultural and historical landscape.

Q: How do you celebrate or observe Black History Month in your personal life?

A: I participate in panels, contribute to thought leadership, and engage in discussions aimed at raising awareness. It’s also a time to mentor and support younger women as they navigate their identities in their fields.

Q: How has Black History Month influenced your understanding of Black history and its impact on your life?

A: It’s deepened my appreciation for Black history beyond my Nigerian heritage, exposing me to stories of resilience and leadership that have often been overlooked. These narratives reinforce the importance of representation and visibility.

Q: Are there particular historical figures or events you feel especially connected to or inspired by during Black History Month?

A: I’m inspired by figures like Nelson Mandela and Kofi Annan, whose humanitarian efforts have left lasting impacts. Growing up, I admired Queen Amina of Zaria, a 17th-century warrior who commanded an army of 20,000 soldiers. I’m also inspired by authors like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison, whose work has profoundly shaped my understanding of Black history.

Q: How do you see Black History Month contributing to the representation and visibility of Black people in society?

A: Black History Month plays a crucial role in amplifying the voices and contributions of Black individuals. It helps integrate these stories into the broader societal narrative, promoting inclusivity and acknowledging the value of diversity.

Q: What challenges or criticisms do you believe Black History Month faces today?

A: One of the challenges is ensuring that Black history isn’t confined to just one month. We need to integrate it into year-round education and public discourse. There’s also the need to represent the diverse experiences within the Black community.

Q: Are there ways in which Black History Month could be more inclusive or effective in its celebration and recognition?

A: It should be embraced by everyone, not just the Black community. Incorporating Black history into mainstream education and public campaigns would make its recognition more inclusive and meaningful.

Q: How does reflecting on Black History Month impact your sense of self and your goals?

A: It reinforces my commitment to diversity and inclusion. Black History Month reminds me of the importance of representation and motivates me to work toward a future where the contributions of all individuals are recognised and valued.

Q: What changes would you like to see in how Black History Month is recognised and celebrated?

A: Making it a public holiday would increase awareness and encourage deeper engagement. Integrating Black history into the school curriculum and public discourse throughout the year would make its celebration more impactful.

Q: How do you hope Black History Month will evolve in the future?

A: I hope it evolves into a celebration embraced by everyone, fostering collective reflection and leading to systemic change. As awareness grows, I envision Black History Month becoming an integral part of our shared cultural consciousness.

Q: How do you believe Black History Month affects society's understanding of Black history and culture?

A: Black History Month serves as a catalyst for conversation and education. Though it's a relatively recent observance in the UK, its role in fostering inclusivity and raising awareness is growing.

Q: What role do education and public awareness play in the significance of Black History Month?

A: Education and public awareness are vital for dismantling stereotypes and fostering empathy. Incorporating Black history into the broader educational narrative ensures that its significance is recognised and appreciated throughout the year.

Join the emPOWERED Network – the ultimate community for women in tech and telecoms.

Connect with industry leaders, access exclusive content, and grow your career with support from women who are paving the way