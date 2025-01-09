AT&T debuts first-of-its-kind customer guarantee
Jasdip Sensi
January 09, 2025 10:25 AM
AT&T.jpeg

AT&T has pledged to provide reliable connectivity and competitive deals for its consumer and small business customers.

Launching today [9 January 2025], the first-of-its-kind deal ensures that if the company falls short, the telecoms giant will take action to make things right.

As a result, AT&T aims to set itself apart by offering dependable service and support, for example, if customers experience outages, 20 minutes or more for fibre or 60 minutes or more for wireless, AT&T will automatically issue bill credits.

Meanwhile, small business customers will also receive tailored support during disruptions.

The company also announced its fibre customers will also benefit from transparent pricing with no hidden fees or equipment charges.

In terms of service, AT&T guarantees quick access to technical support, with representatives available within five minutes or a call-back option.

Fibre customers can also expect same-day or next-day technician visits, and if these promises can’t be met, AT&T will work to resolve the issue promptly, the company revealed.

AT&T Mass Markets & Mobility president and general manager, Jenifer Robertson, said: “We’ve been on a multi-year journey to improve the customer experience, placing our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“Since 2019, we’ve invested more than $140 billion in our network and almost a billion dollars in customer care and operations, and that’s brought us to where we are today – becoming the first and only carrier that offers a guarantee for wireless and fibre networks.

“From offering faster solutions and enhancing the digital experience, to meeting customers on their terms and using GenAI for an expert touch, we’re committed to raising the bar in the industry. This isn’t about maintaining the status quo; it’s about redefining it.”

JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
