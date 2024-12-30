How 5G technology can revolutionise connectivity in rural Asia

The rollout of 5G networks aims to provide faster speeds, lower latency and more stable connections, which can greatly improve the quality of life for residents in these regions, in more ways than one.

However, for many communities in these regions, slow speeds and inconsistent connectivity have hindered access to essential services, educational opportunities and economic growth.

The deployment of 5G networks aims to change this by offering a new standard of connectivity that is faster, more reliable and capable of supporting a wide array of applications, such as:

Reducing the digital divide

Rural areas in Asia have struggled for years with inadequate internet access, leaving millions without reliable access. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), approximately 44% of the Asia-Pacific population lacks internet access, with rural communities bearing the brunt of this disparity.

However, the introduction of 5G technology, with its rapid data transfer speeds and ultra-low latency, can potentially bridge this gap by delivering high-speed internet to even the most remote areas.

For example, by providing better connectivity, 5G can unlock a range of opportunities for rural populations, from improving access to education and facilitating e-governance to enabling local businesses to thrive.

As a result, countries like India and Vietnam are at the forefront of this movement, making significant investments in 5G infrastructure to connect underserved communities and narrowing the digital divide.

This comes as Nokia announced a partnership with Vietnamese operator VNPT to deploy 5G technologies to expand connectivity to the region.

The telecoms giant will deploy technologies like its AI-based 5G MantaRay network management solution to improve VNPT’s network operation efficiency. It has also previously worked together to bring fibre broadband to homes and businesses in Vietnam earlier this year.

At the time, VNPT CEO, Huynh Quang Liem, stated: “Collaborating with Nokia will enable VNPT to rapidly deploy a world-class 5G network and meet the growing demands of our customers in Vietnam, 5G will serve as the foundation that will drive Vietnam’s economic development and societal progress, thereby accelerating its journey towards becoming a digital economy.”

Enabling smart farming

Agriculture plays a critical role in many rural economies across Asia, providing livelihoods for millions of people. However, traditional farming methods often face challenges such as unpredictable weather, resource mismanagement and limited access to technology.

Meanwhile, the arrival of 5G technology offers a solution by enabling the widespread adoption of precision farming techniques, which can modernise agricultural practices alongside enhancing productivity.

Precision farming leverages advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), drones, and sensors to collect and analyse real-time data on several agricultural parameters, such as soil moisture, crop health and weather conditions.

These technologies, powered by 5G, allows farmers to make decisions that can optimise resource use and increase yields.

According to Orange Business EVP of mobile and smart mobility services, Anne-laure Commault Tingry, this has the potential to revolutionise rural economies, “making agriculture more efficient and sustainable – and increase the likelihood of sourcing from local farmers.”

This comes as PwC recently found that smart agriculture, driven by enhanced connectivity, could boost crop yields in Asia by 10-15%, as a result, this increase in productivity could help rural communities meet the growing demand for food in the region, particularly as populations continue to rise.

The more efficient use of resources like water, fertilizer and energy can also lead to more sustainable farming practices, reducing the environmental impact of agriculture while increasing output.

Additionally, 5G-enabled agriculture has the potential to empower small-scale farmers, who make up a significant portion of Asia’s agricultural workforce.

By providing them with access to cutting-edge tools and data, 5G can level the playing field between smallholder farms and large commercial operations.

Supporting telehealth services

Healthcare access is often limited in rural areas of Asia due to a lack of medical facilities and professionals. However, 5G can help solve this problem by supporting telehealth services, which allow doctors to consult, diagnose and monitor patients remotely.

In India, for example, health tech startups are using 5G to provide telemedicine services to remote villages, making healthcare more accessible and improving outcomes.

Commault Tingry continues: “It also enhances remote education, giving students in rural areas the same access to digital learning resources as their urban counterparts. Local businesses, from small enterprises to larger industries, can also stand to benefit from improved connectivity, enabling them to adopt new digital tools, access broader markets, and increase their competitiveness.”

Some of the challenges for 5G deployment in rural Asia

Despite, while the benefits of 5G in rural Asia are evident, multiple challenges hinder its deployment.

According to Rahul Patel, Qualcomm’s, group general manager for connectivity, broadband and networking, “cost and reach are significant issues when expanding 5G coverage”.

“The deployment in rural areas requires considerable capital expenditure”, he says.

Patel admits: “With 5G, much of the necessary wireless infrastructure is already in place in many parts of the world, but the spectrum isn't fully utilised.

“By leveraging existing spectrum, we can provide operators with enhanced broadband capabilities, which is valuable for them.”

This comes as a report by GSMA revealed, it may take $1 trillion in investment to achieve widespread 5G coverage in Asia by 2030.

However, according to Patel: “New technology doesn't always translate to lower costs, especially as we push performance beyond previous generations.”

Alongside this, the availability of spectrum for 5G services varies across countries, and regulatory hurdles can slow down deployment.

“We work closely with governments worldwide to ensure that wireless networks are not over-regulated, which could hinder deployment and usability,” the Qualcomm executive says.

Government initiatives

To overcome these challenges, many Asian governments are fostering public-private partnerships to support rural 5G deployment:

India: The Indian government has launched the Digital India initiative, which aims to enhance digital infrastructure in rural areas. Telecom companies like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are also rolling out 5G services, focusing on connecting underserved regions.

China: The Chinese government has invested heavily in 5G infrastructure, with a focus on rural connectivity. The government’s "Broadband China" initiative aims to provide high-speed internet to all citizens, with a specific focus on rural areas.

Indonesia: The Indonesian government is collaborating with local telecom providers to expand 5G networks in rural areas. Partnerships with international tech companies are also being explored to enhance local capabilities.

The future of 5G in rural Asia holds great promise, provided the challenges are addressed.

With continued collaboration between governments, telecom companies, and local communities, 5G can revolutionise connectivity across the region.

“Ultimately, 5G can help bridge the urban-rural digital divide, fostering inclusive growth and economic resilience in rural areas,” Commault Tingry concluded.

“By enabling innovation across key sectors and improving access to essential services, 5G could be a key driver of long-term, sustainable development in these communities, ensuring that rural areas are not left behind in the digital economy.”

