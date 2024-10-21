virtualQ: profile of a CPaaS and Digital Services partner

The company

Based in Berlin, Germany, virtualQ GmbH is a leading provider of intelligent callback solutions and contact-centre optimisation in Europe. The company offers a virtual-assistant platform that eliminates waiting times on the phone by distributing callbacks to times with lower call volumes, enabling firms to control incoming calls from service centres and optimise capacity usage.

The partnership

virtualQ is the first company to use Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), which is part of its recently launched Global Carrier Digital Services portfolio. The company values the CPaaS offering for the reliable access to Deutsche Telekom’s high-quality network, guaranteeing the exceptional level of service that virtualQ aims to provide.

This access offers new opportunities for virtualQ to bring its customers more convenience and choices through innovative solutions with the highest security and privacy standards. virtualQ has also used the innovative API-access capabilities in the Global Carrier Digital Services portfolio to offer solutions tailored to specific customer needs.

The solution

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s CPaaS solution is a cloud-based model that allows wholesalers to add real-time capabilities such as messaging, voice and video to business applications.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier took the established CPaaS proposition and created a version with a focus on wholesale customers driven by the increasing demand in this area.

CPaaS is a proposition from a telco for telcos within the Digital Services portfolio. It is accessible via the firm’s all-in-one portal, which enables customers to easily buy, use and resell digital wholesale services. Support is also swiftly available, with one-trouble ticketing for all digital services.

The advantages

Through Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, virtualQ’s callback system has gained a strong partner with excellent market knowledge. Among the many benefits virtualQ enjoys as part of this partnership, three stand out.

The first is enhanced service quality and business processes. Thanks to the connection to the Deutsche Telekom network, virtualQ’s customers benefit from maximum data security and outstanding network quality.

The second is the partnership’s innovative nature, with virtualQ one of the first providers to utilise the new ‘programmable communication services’ from Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier.

The third is increased geographical coverage, enabling virtualQ to strengthen its international presence and offer customised communications solutions for global customers.

The future

With the upcoming iOS 18 release, Apple will support the rich communication services (RCS) standard that allows firms like virtualQ to use RCS business messaging (RBM) to engage with customers via rich text messages, including pictures and calendar entries.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier will extend its digital services portfolio with RBM and provide platform access for its partners, both at the wholesale and CPaaS levels. During the development phase for RBM, the company partnered with virtualQ to make use of RBM’s cross-ecosystem capabilities with the start of availability for both iOS and Android phones for supported carriers.

Unique in Europe

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s entire digital wholesale service production is based in Europe and adheres to the highest privacy and security standards. The combination of its telco services with virtualQ’s intelligent call-volume-management algorithms meets the highly sensitive needs of globally operating companies such as health insurance firms, financial organisations and public institutions.

