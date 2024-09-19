LiquidStack secures $20M from Tiger Global for global data centre AI cooling

This significant investment will be used to propel the company’s mission of implementing cutting-edge liquid cooling solutions across artificial intelligence (AI) data centers on a global scale.

The infusion of capital marks a pivotal moment for LiquidStack, as it aims to address the growing demand for efficient and sustainable cooling systems within the rapidly expanding AI

LiquidStack has announced a significant funding boost. The company has secured £20 million in investment from Tiger Global. This new capital will be invested in LiquidStack’s expansion plans, which include scaling up its manufacturing capabilities, enhancing its direct-to-chip and immersion cooling product lines, and broadening both commercial and research and development (R&D) operations.

The data centre thermal management sector has seen rapid growth due to the rising demands of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI). According to research firm Dell’Oro Group, the market for data centre liquid cooling is expected to reach £15 billion by 2028, marking its entry into the mainstream this year.

Wahid Nawabi, chairman of the board of directors at LiquidStack, said of the investment. “Every industry is focusing on AI, and data centres are increasingly turning to liquid cooling to help hyperscalers and global enterprises leverage the full potential of AI technologies.

“LiquidStack’s proven ability to deploy both hybrid and holistic cooling solutions on a large scale positions us at the forefront of a new era in data centre infrastructure.”

LiquidStack opened their new facility in Carrollton, Texas, in March this year. At the time of launch the company said the new facility was essential to meet the high demand for LiquidStack’s expanded portfolio of solutions, which include universal CDUs for Direct-to-Chip liquid cooling, single and two phase immersion, and modular offerings.

Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack, commented in the funding. “The support from Tiger Global validates the unique benefits of our technology,” Capes said. “This investment will help us continue to deliver top-tier liquid cooling solutions and meet the growing needs of our customers.”