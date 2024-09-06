Geespace takes on Starlink in the race for satellite supremacy

Geespace, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, has successfully deployed 10 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites as part of its ‘Geely Future Mobility Constellation’ project from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre.

The ‘Geely Future Mobility Constellation,’ also known as GEESATCOM, now includes 30 satellites. Developed by Geespace, this constellation is designed to support worldwide communication services and 'Vehicle-2-Everything' connectivity.

Launched in 2019, the GEESATCOM project is progressing on schedule, with half of the Phase One satellites now in orbit. Global commercial services are expected to begin by the end of 2024, with the full first phase, including 72 satellites, set for completion by 2025.

GEESATCOM’s deployment is divided into three phases. Phase One involves the launch of 72 satellites to provide global real-time data communication and support low-to-mid-speed satellite services across various industries. By the end of Phase One, Geespace comment that they plan to serve more than 200 million users globally.

Phase Two will add 264 satellites, enabling direct-to-cell communication and extending services to mobile phones worldwide. Phase Three will involve the deployment of 5,676 high-speed multimedia satellites, offering advanced broadband services for both consumer and industrial needs.

The company commented in a statement ""With this latest launch, the constellation now includes 30 satellites, covering 90% of the globe with 24-hour communication services.

"This deployment marks the first time a Chinese commercial aerospace company has offered LEO satellite communication on a global scale".

In October 2023, the company teamed up with Malaysian telecom operator Altel to introduce satellite communication services across Southeast Asia. In June 2024, Geespace completed its first overseas deployment test in Oman, collaborating with Azyan Telecom to extend satellite services to the Middle East and Africa, with plans for broader regional expansion by 2025.

As Geespace continues to grow its satellite network, it is positioning itself as a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink, currently the largest commercial broadband satellite constellation. While Starlink operates with over 5,500 satellites, Geespace aims to build a constellation of nearly 6,000 satellites, bringing global broadband services to a wide range of users. This positions Geespace as a key player in China’s push to compete in the global satellite communications sector.

