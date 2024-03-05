Mongolia enters global space industry with Cubesat launch

The news marks the deployment of two low-earth-orbit nano satellites that launched into space aboard Space-X’s Falcon-9 rocket from its Vandenberg Space Force Base launch site in California.

The Cubesat satellites, named Ondosat-Owl-1 and Ondosat-Owl-2, were built by Ondo Space, a Mongolian satellite provider and completed space environmental testing at the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan.

“Mongolia’s historic achievement in sending a man to space in 1981 laid the foundation for today’s momentous occasion, showcasing the swift advancement of our domestic space endeavours,” said Prime Minister of Mongolia, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

“This milestone marks just the beginning of our journey towards cultivating a vibrant domestic space industry. With a meticulously crafted policy framework, Mongolia aspires to emerge as a leading global centre for space technology innovation and research.”

The Government of Mongolia also confirmed plans to establish a space sandbox to support the continued growth of the domestic space sector.

The new framework will provide regulatory and policy support for companies to conduct testing and R&D in Mongolia.

The dual satellite network and space sandbox will help position Mongolia as an investment and research location for companies across the space and technology sectors.

“Mongolia presents immense potential for businesses in this dynamic and rapidly expanding sector. Introducing a regulatory sandbox within a comprehensive legislative framework aimed at facilitating the business landscape for cutting-edge technologies will ensure that the government actively fosters ongoing growth and innovation across key domains such as the space economy, artificial intelligence, IoT, and other emerging technologies,” said Uchral Nyam-Osor, Mongolia’s Minister of Digital Development and Communications.

“Leveraging its amicable relations with key stakeholders in the space economy, Mongolia also aims to cultivate its talent pool to strengthen its position in the global landscape.”

The Mongolian Government is also in discussions with SpaceX to potentially launch the first country’s first high-orbit national satellite, currently under construction by Thales Alenia Space

“We are thrilled to be part of this historic moment for the country as we launch our first ever Mongolian satellite into orbit,” added Anar Chinbaatar, founder and president at Ondo Space.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the support of the Mongolian government in advancing our capabilities in space technology.”