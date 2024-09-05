FluidOne acquires Orca IT to grow Northwest Presence

This deal is a strategic move aimed at expanding FluidOne’s IT and cybersecurity managed services, establishing a local presence in the Northwest, and enhancing its expertise in professional services.

The deal aligns with FluidOne’s ambition to triple in size over the next five years, the company said in a release.

Orca IT, co-founded by managing director Mark Tunstall and technical director Alex Pimperton, specialises in offering comprehensive managed IT services, including support, hosted desktop, cloud solutions, and strategic IT guidance.

This marks FluidOne’s first acquisition since securing an acquisition facility from Pemberton in June 2024.

Russell Horton, CEO of FluidOne said: “I couldn’t be more pleased that Mark, Alex, and the team at Orca are joining FluidOne, building on our strategic, long-term growth strategy.

“Orca is a great business that matches the values and vision FluidOne has established and strives for. We’re delighted to bolster our IT Centre of Excellence with its expertise and to provide support for Orca’s team to scale their business and deliver wider FluidOne offerings to their customers.”

This latest acquisition is FluidOne’s ninth since Horton led a management buyout (MBO) in 2019. Over the past few years, the business has quadrupled in size, reaching annual revenues of more than £113 million.

Following the earlier acquisition of SureCloud Cyber Services in March 2024, FluidOne now employs 540 staff across nine office locations.

Mark Tunstall, Managing Director of Orca IT added: “We are excited about the prospect of what this acquisition means for the staff and clients of Orca.

“With the backing of FluidOne, we will be able to extend our reach within professional services, including Accountants.

“By becoming a regional branch of FluidOne, we’ll be able to build on our strengths in IT Managed Services, drawing on support from the group and adding further Cyber Security services, as well as Connectivity, Mobile and Unified Communications.”

Following the acquisition, Horton will become Chairman of Orca IT Ltd, with FluidOne Directors Simon Ward and Chris Rogers also joining the board as directors.

