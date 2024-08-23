Integrating cloud-native core network solutions

Pål Grønsund, Director Cloud Strategy and Architecture at Telenor Group, emphasised the company’s evolution towards a multi-cloud strategy. This strategic shift aims to foster agility and scalability. Encouraging the adoption of a unified management platform is pivotal to Telenor's vision of seamlessly integrating IT and CT (telecom) services and streamlining operations. Addressing challenges such as security, system reliability, and performance is crucial in this adoption process. Telenor highlighted proactive measures to mitigate these challenges, leveraging robust partnerships and advanced technologies.

Wang Quan, Vice President of ZTE Corporation, Deputy GM of Computing and Core Network, highlighted ZTE’s innovative solutions, showcased its cloud core network offering in collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions. This collaboration underscores their commitment to empowering telecom service providers worldwide with scalable, efficient cloud core solutions. ZTE's cloud core network provides end-to-end core solutions that support multiple network modes, incorporating both virtual machines and containerisation technologies. The solutions promise significant benefits in terms of flexibility, scalability, and reliability. ZTE ensures the highest standards of performance and robustness thorough upfront certification, validation, and system integration with multiple vendors.

Red Hat outlined the strategic rationale behind collaborating with ZTE to develop a joint solution tailored for telecom operators. Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President of the Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem highlighted Red Hat’s aim to manage complexity and costs while fostering openness for delivering applications across public clouds, on-premises environments, and to the edge. This open hybrid cloud approach prioritises security and utilises containerisation, aligning with industry trends towards virtualisation and software-defined networking. This collaboration seeks to facilitate efficient deployment of these advanced functions on ZTE hardware, enhancing operational agility for telecom operators.

