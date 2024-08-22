BATIC 2024, Leading the Charge Toward a Sustainable Telecom Industry

BATIC, the Bali Annual Telkom International Conference, returns for its 9th edition. Brought to you by Telin, this flagship event will take place from August 27th to 30th, 2024. The digital ecosystem’s key players will gather to explore the future of digital connectivity while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Bali. This year’s event will feature engaging discussions on digital sustainability, making it one of the most anticipated events in the region.

BATIC 2024 provides a platform for industry leaders to explore practical steps for contributing to a sustainable digital future, such as waste management initiatives that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Participants will delve into the evolving landscape of global connectivity and discuss how the industry can collaborate to forge a sustainable path forward. BATIC in partnership with the ITW Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF), aims to deliver a broader digital ecosystem and ensure alignment among global connectivity leaders for industry transformation.

BATIC 2024 will centrre around the theme "Cultivating the Sustainable Digital Ecosystem." This theme highlights the urgent need for the digital ecosystem to innovate in ways that are not only profitable but also socially and environmentally responsible.

The conference kicks off on the first day with the theme "Shaping the Future of Global Connectivity," diving into how shifting demands are transforming digital infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific region. A keynote on "Enabling Indonesia’s Digital Transformation" will spotlight key initiatives driving the nation's digital transformation. The excitement continues with a panel on “The Next Generation of Internet Demand,” exploring the future of internet demand in the region, and a keynote on “Network Harmony: Evolving Computing Ecosystems for Sustainable Digital Growth”, revealing cutting-edge strategies to ensure a robust and sustainable digital future.

Attendees can also look forward to a panel discussion on “The Future of Communication” and a keynote on “Global Connectivity and Beyond: Telco as Tech Enablers”. Top leaders from Telkom Indonesia, Telin, Netflix, YouTube, e&, Conversant Solutions, Meta, Zoom, and more will share their expertise.

Day two, titled “Charting a Sustainable Course,” begins with a focus on balancing innovation with sustainability, particularly in meeting crucial ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) objectives. The day will feature three keynotes, “Integrating Sustainable Practices in Data Center Operations: A Case Study from NTT GDC”, “Meeting the Next Generation of Internet Demand Through Sustainable Approaches”, and “Scale Made Simple: Innovations for Sustainable Optical Networking”. Wrapping up the day is a thought-provoking panel on “Industry’s Collaborative Effort to a Sustainable Future”. With speakers from industry giants like NTT Global Data Centers, Google Cloud SEA, Nokia, HSBC Global Banking, and more, day two promises to be just as impactful as the first.

Beyond the conference sessions, BATIC 2024 will also include various activities designed to foster connections and networking among all attendees. In addition to meeting session facilitated over the three days, attendees can participate in the Charity Fun Run, networking dinners, and a variety of social activities on the last day of event.

For more information, visit www.batic.events.