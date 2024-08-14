The 2024 Global Connectivity Awards unveil shortlist
The official shortlist for the 2024 Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) has been unveiled celebrating 20 years of excellence
The official shortlist for the 2024 Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) has been unveiled after a record breaking 362 nominations were received. As the industry gears up for the 20th edition of this esteemed event, the GCAs continue to highlight the remarkable pace of innovation and creativity that defines global connectivity.
This year's event, scheduled to take place on October 16th at the Indigo, O2 in London, promises to be a momentous occasion, reflecting both the rich history and the dynamic future of the industry.
Last year, the GCAs underwent a significant transformation, rebranding from the Global Carrier Awards to the Global Connectivity Awards. This change was not merely cosmetic but reflected a broader vision of inclusivity and recognition across the digital infrastructure spectrum.
The rebranding also ushered in new categories, expanding the scope of the awards to acknowledge a wider array of contributions, which has resulted in a greater range of submissions. Among the newly introduced categories are Best Subsea Operator, Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year, Rising Star and Best Hyperscale/Cloud Project.
One of the most notable changes this year is the rebranding of the infamous Global & Regional nominations from ‘Best Carrier’ to ‘Best Connectivity Provider.’ This shift broadens the range of eligible companies, reflecting the evolving nature of the industry and the increasing importance of diverse connectivity solutions. The introduction of the Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award, in partnership with the Women’s Tech Forum, is another exciting development. This award celebrates individuals who actively champion the cause of inclusion and diversity within the industry, underscoring the GCAs’ commitment to fostering a more equitable and representative sector.
The 2024 edition of the Global Connectivity Awards is shaping up to be a record-breaking year. With a 14% increase in the number of nominations received, it is evident that the industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation. Over 150 new companies have submitted nominations, further demonstrating the expanding landscape of global telecommunications and digital infrastructure.
Head Judge Carl Roberts, a partner at Hadaara Consulting, emphasised the significance of this year’s awards, stating, “The 2024 Global Connectivity Awards have indeed showcased the remarkable strides being made in the industry. The innovation and creativity on display are a testament to the commitment and resilience of the players within this ecosystem. It’s inspiring to see how companies are continuously evolving, adapting to new challenges, and driving the industry forward.
“Being a part of this dynamic environment, where competition fosters growth and excellence, is truly an honour. Congratulations to all the winners and participants who have contributed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in global telecommunications.”
Adding to the excitement, the event will be hosted by Clare Balding, an award-winning broadcaster and author, widely regarded as one of Britain’s most respected media personalities. With a distinguished career in sports broadcasting and a passionate advocacy for equality and women’s sports, Balding brings a wealth of experience and charisma to the stage. Her contributions to sport and charity were recognised in December 2022 when she was invested as a Commander of the British Empire by HRH The Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace.
The Global Connectivity Awards 2024 judging process is rigorous and transparent, involving a comprehensive evaluation based on a 5-point grading criteria. Submissions are judged on their ability to address key questions, supported by relevant data and examples, and presented clearly within the specified time limit for video submissions.
As the telecoms and digital infrastructure sectors prepare to converge in London for the 20th Global Connectivity Awards, the industry is poised to celebrate two decades of innovation, resilience, and excellence.
This year’s awards promise to be a testament to the incredible achievements of the past while looking ahead to the future of global connectivity.
The full shortlist is below.
INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY
Best AI/ML Innovation
afina
Comviva
GTS Techlabs
Huawei
Netcracker Technology
RADCOM
SmartCIC Technologies
Vox Solutions
Best Anti-Fraud Innovation
Comviva
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
GTS Techlabs
LANCK Telecom
Monty Mobile
Subex
Telefonica Global Solutions
Vodafone
Vox Solutions
Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)
afina
Avelacom
CMC Networks
Console Connect
Crosslake Fibre
DCConnect Global
Enxoo
ZTE Corporation
Best Blockchain/Security Innovation
DCConnect Global
stc Bahrain
Zain Omantel International (ZOI), in collaboration with The Hashgraph Association and BCG X
Best Cloud Innovation
Angola Cables
Comviva
Console Connect
EdgeUno
Epsilon Telecommunications
HGC Global Communications
Rakuten Cloud
Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation
DC BLOX
EdgeCloudLink
Leading Edge Data Centres
Sparkle
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India
ZDATA Technologies & Douyin Vision
Best Data Service Innovation
AtlasEdge Data Centres
Datalec Precision Installations
Orchest Technologies
Best Mobile/ 5G Service Innovation
Batelco
China Mobile
eSIM Go
Expereo
iBASIS
Ooredoo Kuwai
NETSCOUT
Radisys
Singtel
Best IoT Initiative
Console Connect
iBASIS
Rogers Communications Canada
Singtel
Best Network Technology & Software Development
Console Connect
DCConnect Global
Eurofiber
Fiberklaar
Globalgig
Infinera
Orchest Technologies
RtBrick
Best Subsea Innovation
center3
Mobily
Sparkle
Best Voice or SMS Service Innovation
Bankai Group
Bayobab Group
BTS
Identidad Technologies
Radisys
Innovation Disruptor of the Year
Bayobab Group
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Orchest Technologies
RETN
Sparkle
Vox Solutions
Best Hardware Innovation
Fujitsu
Tejas Networks
GLOBAL & REGIONAL
Best African Connectivity Provider
Bankai Group
Bayobab Group
Fink Telecom Services
LANCK Telecom
WIOCC
Best Asia-Pacific Connectivity Provider
China Mobile International
Colt Technology Services
Globe Teleservices
Kacific Broadband Satellite
NTT DATA
S and BTS
SMSCloud Hub
Telin
Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider
AzerTelecom
Neterra
Telekom Srbija Group
Best Latin American/ Caribbean Connectivity Provider
EdgeUno
Liberty Networks
Orchest Technologies
Sparkle
Telefonica Global Solutions
UFINET
Best Middle Eastern Connectivity Provider
center3
e&
Mobily
stc
Zain Omantel International (ZOI)
Best North American Connectivity Provider
AT&T
NTT DATA
Verizon Partner Solutions
Windstream Wholesale
Best Pan-European Connectivity Provider
BTS
EXA Infrastructure
NTT DATA
RETN
Vantage Towers
Best Data Centre Provider
center3
GDS International
Green Mountain
Iron Mountain Data Centers
Novva Data Centers
Best Global Connectivity Provider - Voice
Bankai Group
BTS
C3ntro Telecom
e&
iBASIS
Orange Wholesale
Telefonica Global Solutions
Vodafone
Best Global Connectivity Provider - Data
center3
Colt Technology Services
NTT DATA
Orange Wholesale
Sparkle
Telecom Egypt
Zain Omantel International (ZOI)
Best Internet Exchange Provider
DE-CIX
Epsilon Telecommunications
The London Internet Exchange (LINX)
Best Alternative Network Provider
Fermaca Networks
Greenlight Networks
Kalaam Carrier Solutions
Best Satellite Operator
Winner to be announced at the awards!
Best Subsea Operator
center3
Liberty Networks
Orange Wholesale
Sparkle
Telecom Egypt
SALES & MARKETING
Best Marketing and/or Social Media Campaign
Amdocs
atNorth
Globe Teleservices
stc
Zain Omantel International (ZOI)
Best Marketing Team
Altibox Carrier
Bankai Group
Liberty Networks
PlatformX Communications (PXC)
Verizon Partner Solutions
WIOCC Group
Best Sales Team
AT&T
center3
Console Connect
Gulf Bridge International
Liberty Networks
PICS Telecom
stc
UFINET
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Project of the Year – Subsea, Terrestrial, Satellite and/or Wireless
Altibox Carrier
Fermaca Networks
Gulf Bridge International
Mobily
Sparkle
Zain Omantel International (ZOI)
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Colt Technology Services
Orange Wholesale
Verizon Partner Solutions
Rising Star Award
Bayobab - Farai Chando
Green Mountain - Erik Haugvaldstad
Telin - Isabella Nyssa
Best Strategic Acquisition
Bankai Group
center3
Cubic Telecom
Rogers Communications Canada
Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year
Bayobab Group
Mobily
Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award
Amazon - Alba Mustafaj
Liberty Latin America - Kerry Scott
Globe Teleservices - Pallavi Kudtarkar
GLF Chair Award
Winner to be announced on the night!
Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative
Beyon
Elea Data Centers
Telefonica
For more information on the GCAs or to book a table please click here.