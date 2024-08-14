The 2024 Global Connectivity Awards unveil shortlist

The official shortlist for the 2024 Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) has been unveiled after a record breaking 362 nominations were received. As the industry gears up for the 20th edition of this esteemed event, the GCAs continue to highlight the remarkable pace of innovation and creativity that defines global connectivity.

This year's event, scheduled to take place on October 16th at the Indigo, O2 in London, promises to be a momentous occasion, reflecting both the rich history and the dynamic future of the industry.

Last year, the GCAs underwent a significant transformation, rebranding from the Global Carrier Awards to the Global Connectivity Awards. This change was not merely cosmetic but reflected a broader vision of inclusivity and recognition across the digital infrastructure spectrum.

The rebranding also ushered in new categories, expanding the scope of the awards to acknowledge a wider array of contributions, which has resulted in a greater range of submissions. Among the newly introduced categories are Best Subsea Operator, Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year, Rising Star and Best Hyperscale/Cloud Project.

One of the most notable changes this year is the rebranding of the infamous Global & Regional nominations from ‘Best Carrier’ to ‘Best Connectivity Provider.’ This shift broadens the range of eligible companies, reflecting the evolving nature of the industry and the increasing importance of diverse connectivity solutions. The introduction of the Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award, in partnership with the Women’s Tech Forum, is another exciting development. This award celebrates individuals who actively champion the cause of inclusion and diversity within the industry, underscoring the GCAs’ commitment to fostering a more equitable and representative sector.

The 2024 edition of the Global Connectivity Awards is shaping up to be a record-breaking year. With a 14% increase in the number of nominations received, it is evident that the industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation. Over 150 new companies have submitted nominations, further demonstrating the expanding landscape of global telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

Head Judge Carl Roberts, a partner at Hadaara Consulting, emphasised the significance of this year’s awards, stating, “The 2024 Global Connectivity Awards have indeed showcased the remarkable strides being made in the industry. The innovation and creativity on display are a testament to the commitment and resilience of the players within this ecosystem. It’s inspiring to see how companies are continuously evolving, adapting to new challenges, and driving the industry forward.

“Being a part of this dynamic environment, where competition fosters growth and excellence, is truly an honour. Congratulations to all the winners and participants who have contributed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in global telecommunications.”

Adding to the excitement, the event will be hosted by Clare Balding, an award-winning broadcaster and author, widely regarded as one of Britain’s most respected media personalities. With a distinguished career in sports broadcasting and a passionate advocacy for equality and women’s sports, Balding brings a wealth of experience and charisma to the stage. Her contributions to sport and charity were recognised in December 2022 when she was invested as a Commander of the British Empire by HRH The Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace.

The Global Connectivity Awards 2024 judging process is rigorous and transparent, involving a comprehensive evaluation based on a 5-point grading criteria. Submissions are judged on their ability to address key questions, supported by relevant data and examples, and presented clearly within the specified time limit for video submissions.

As the telecoms and digital infrastructure sectors prepare to converge in London for the 20th Global Connectivity Awards, the industry is poised to celebrate two decades of innovation, resilience, and excellence.

This year’s awards promise to be a testament to the incredible achievements of the past while looking ahead to the future of global connectivity.

The full shortlist is below.

INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

Best AI/ML Innovation

afina

Comviva

GTS Techlabs

Huawei

Netcracker Technology

RADCOM

SmartCIC Technologies

Vox Solutions

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

Comviva

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

GTS Techlabs

LANCK Telecom

Monty Mobile

Subex

Telefonica Global Solutions

Vodafone

Vox Solutions

Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)

afina

Avelacom

CMC Networks

Console Connect

Crosslake Fibre

DCConnect Global

Enxoo

ZTE Corporation

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation

DCConnect Global

stc Bahrain

Zain Omantel International (ZOI), in collaboration with The Hashgraph Association and BCG X

Best Cloud Innovation

Angola Cables

Comviva

Console Connect

EdgeUno

Epsilon Telecommunications

HGC Global Communications

Rakuten Cloud

Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation

DC BLOX

EdgeCloudLink

Leading Edge Data Centres

Sparkle

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India

ZDATA Technologies & Douyin Vision

Best Data Service Innovation

AtlasEdge Data Centres

Datalec Precision Installations

Orchest Technologies

Best Mobile/ 5G Service Innovation

Batelco

China Mobile

eSIM Go

Expereo

iBASIS

Ooredoo Kuwai

NETSCOUT

Radisys

Singtel

Best IoT Initiative

Console Connect

iBASIS

Rogers Communications Canada

Singtel

Best Network Technology & Software Development

Console Connect

DCConnect Global

Eurofiber

Fiberklaar

Globalgig

Infinera

Orchest Technologies

RtBrick

Best Subsea Innovation

center3

Mobily

Sparkle

Best Voice or SMS Service Innovation

Bankai Group

Bayobab Group

BTS

Identidad Technologies

Radisys

Innovation Disruptor of the Year

Bayobab Group

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Orchest Technologies

RETN

Sparkle

Vox Solutions

Best Hardware Innovation

Fujitsu

Tejas Networks

GLOBAL & REGIONAL

Best African Connectivity Provider

Bankai Group

Bayobab Group

Fink Telecom Services

LANCK Telecom

WIOCC

Best Asia-Pacific Connectivity Provider

China Mobile International

Colt Technology Services

Globe Teleservices

Kacific Broadband Satellite

NTT DATA

S and BTS

SMSCloud Hub

Telin

Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider

AzerTelecom

Neterra

Telekom Srbija Group

Best Latin American/ Caribbean Connectivity Provider

EdgeUno

Liberty Networks

Orchest Technologies

Sparkle

Telefonica Global Solutions

UFINET

Best Middle Eastern Connectivity Provider

center3

e&

Mobily

stc

Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best North American Connectivity Provider

AT&T

NTT DATA

Verizon Partner Solutions

Windstream Wholesale

Best Pan-European Connectivity Provider

BTS

EXA Infrastructure

NTT DATA

RETN

Vantage Towers

Best Data Centre Provider

center3

GDS International

Green Mountain

Iron Mountain Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

Best Global Connectivity Provider - Voice

Bankai Group

BTS

C3ntro Telecom

e&

iBASIS

Orange Wholesale

Telefonica Global Solutions

Vodafone

Best Global Connectivity Provider - Data

center3

Colt Technology Services

NTT DATA

Orange Wholesale

Sparkle

Telecom Egypt

Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best Internet Exchange Provider

DE-CIX

Epsilon Telecommunications

The London Internet Exchange (LINX)

Best Alternative Network Provider

Fermaca Networks

Greenlight Networks

Kalaam Carrier Solutions

Best Satellite Operator

Winner to be announced at the awards!

Best Subsea Operator

center3

Liberty Networks

Orange Wholesale

Sparkle

Telecom Egypt

SALES & MARKETING

Best Marketing and/or Social Media Campaign

Amdocs

atNorth

Globe Teleservices

stc

Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best Marketing Team

Altibox Carrier

Bankai Group

Liberty Networks

PlatformX Communications (PXC)

Verizon Partner Solutions

WIOCC Group

Best Sales Team

AT&T

center3

Console Connect

Gulf Bridge International

Liberty Networks

PICS Telecom

stc

UFINET

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Project of the Year – Subsea, Terrestrial, Satellite and/or Wireless

Altibox Carrier

Fermaca Networks

Gulf Bridge International

Mobily

Sparkle

Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Colt Technology Services

Orange Wholesale

Verizon Partner Solutions

Rising Star Award

Bayobab - Farai Chando

Green Mountain - Erik Haugvaldstad

Telin - Isabella Nyssa

Best Strategic Acquisition

Bankai Group

center3

Cubic Telecom

Rogers Communications Canada

Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year

Bayobab Group

Mobily

Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award

Amazon - Alba Mustafaj

Liberty Latin America - Kerry Scott

Globe Teleservices - Pallavi Kudtarkar

GLF Chair Award

Winner to be announced on the night!

Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative

Beyon

Elea Data Centers

Telefonica

For more information on the GCAs or to book a table please click here.