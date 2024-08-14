The 2024 Global Connectivity Awards unveil shortlist
The 2024 Global Connectivity Awards unveil shortlist

Nadine Hawkins
August 14, 2024 04:41 PM
download (64).png

The official shortlist for the 2024 Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) has been unveiled celebrating 20 years of excellence

The official shortlist for the 2024 Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) has been unveiled after a record breaking 362 nominations were received. As the industry gears up for the 20th edition of this esteemed event, the GCAs continue to highlight the remarkable pace of innovation and creativity that defines global connectivity.

This year's event, scheduled to take place on October 16th at the Indigo, O2 in London, promises to be a momentous occasion, reflecting both the rich history and the dynamic future of the industry.

Last year, the GCAs underwent a significant transformation, rebranding from the Global Carrier Awards to the Global Connectivity Awards. This change was not merely cosmetic but reflected a broader vision of inclusivity and recognition across the digital infrastructure spectrum.

The rebranding also ushered in new categories, expanding the scope of the awards to acknowledge a wider array of contributions, which has resulted in a greater range of submissions. Among the newly introduced categories are Best Subsea Operator, Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year, Rising Star and Best Hyperscale/Cloud Project.

One of the most notable changes this year is the rebranding of the infamous Global & Regional nominations from ‘Best Carrier’ to ‘Best Connectivity Provider.’ This shift broadens the range of eligible companies, reflecting the evolving nature of the industry and the increasing importance of diverse connectivity solutions. The introduction of the Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award, in partnership with the Women’s Tech Forum, is another exciting development. This award celebrates individuals who actively champion the cause of inclusion and diversity within the industry, underscoring the GCAs’ commitment to fostering a more equitable and representative sector.

The 2024 edition of the Global Connectivity Awards is shaping up to be a record-breaking year. With a 14% increase in the number of nominations received, it is evident that the industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation. Over 150 new companies have submitted nominations, further demonstrating the expanding landscape of global telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

Head Judge Carl Roberts, a partner at Hadaara Consulting, emphasised the significance of this year’s awards, stating, “The 2024 Global Connectivity Awards have indeed showcased the remarkable strides being made in the industry. The innovation and creativity on display are a testament to the commitment and resilience of the players within this ecosystem. It’s inspiring to see how companies are continuously evolving, adapting to new challenges, and driving the industry forward.

“Being a part of this dynamic environment, where competition fosters growth and excellence, is truly an honour. Congratulations to all the winners and participants who have contributed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in global telecommunications.”

Adding to the excitement, the event will be hosted by Clare Balding, an award-winning broadcaster and author, widely regarded as one of Britain’s most respected media personalities. With a distinguished career in sports broadcasting and a passionate advocacy for equality and women’s sports, Balding brings a wealth of experience and charisma to the stage. Her contributions to sport and charity were recognised in December 2022 when she was invested as a Commander of the British Empire by HRH The Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace.

The Global Connectivity Awards 2024 judging process is rigorous and transparent, involving a comprehensive evaluation based on a 5-point grading criteria. Submissions are judged on their ability to address key questions, supported by relevant data and examples, and presented clearly within the specified time limit for video submissions.

As the telecoms and digital infrastructure sectors prepare to converge in London for the 20th Global Connectivity Awards, the industry is poised to celebrate two decades of innovation, resilience, and excellence.

This year’s awards promise to be a testament to the incredible achievements of the past while looking ahead to the future of global connectivity.

The full shortlist is below.

INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

Best AI/ML Innovation

  • afina

  • Comviva

  • GTS Techlabs

  • Huawei

  • Netcracker Technology

  • RADCOM

  • SmartCIC Technologies

  • Vox Solutions

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

  • Comviva

  • Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

  • GTS Techlabs

  • LANCK Telecom

  • Monty Mobile

  • Subex

  • Telefonica Global Solutions

  • Vodafone

  • Vox Solutions

Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)

  • afina

  • Avelacom

  • CMC Networks

  • Console Connect

  • Crosslake Fibre

  • DCConnect Global

  • Enxoo

  • ZTE Corporation

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation

  • DCConnect Global

  • stc Bahrain

  • Zain Omantel International (ZOI), in collaboration with The Hashgraph Association and BCG X

Best Cloud Innovation

  • Angola Cables

  • Comviva

  • Console Connect

  • EdgeUno

  • Epsilon Telecommunications

  • HGC Global Communications

  • Rakuten Cloud

Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation

  • DC BLOX

  • EdgeCloudLink

  • Leading Edge Data Centres

  • Sparkle

  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India

  • ZDATA Technologies & Douyin Vision

Best Data Service Innovation

  • AtlasEdge Data Centres

  • Datalec Precision Installations

  • Orchest Technologies

Best Mobile/ 5G Service Innovation

  • Batelco

  • China Mobile

  • eSIM Go

  • Expereo

  • iBASIS

  • Ooredoo Kuwai

  • NETSCOUT

  • Radisys

  • Singtel

Best IoT Initiative

  • Console Connect

  • iBASIS

  • Rogers Communications Canada

  • Singtel

Best Network Technology & Software Development

  • Console Connect

  • DCConnect Global

  • Eurofiber

  • Fiberklaar

  • Globalgig

  • Infinera

  • Orchest Technologies

  • RtBrick

Best Subsea Innovation

  • center3

  • Mobily

  • Sparkle

Best Voice or SMS Service Innovation

  • Bankai Group

  • Bayobab Group

  • BTS

  • Identidad Technologies

  • Radisys

Innovation Disruptor of the Year

  • Bayobab Group

  • Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

  • Orchest Technologies

  • RETN

  • Sparkle

  • Vox Solutions

Best Hardware Innovation

  • Fujitsu

  • Tejas Networks

GLOBAL & REGIONAL

Best African Connectivity Provider

  • Bankai Group

  • Bayobab Group

  • Fink Telecom Services

  • LANCK Telecom

  • WIOCC

Best Asia-Pacific Connectivity Provider

  • China Mobile International

  • Colt Technology Services

  • Globe Teleservices

  • Kacific Broadband Satellite

  • NTT DATA

  • S and BTS

  • SMSCloud Hub

  • Telin

Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider

  • AzerTelecom

  • Neterra

  • Telekom Srbija Group

Best Latin American/ Caribbean Connectivity Provider

  • EdgeUno

  • Liberty Networks

  • Orchest Technologies

  • Sparkle

  • Telefonica Global Solutions

  • UFINET

Best Middle Eastern Connectivity Provider

  • center3

  • e&

  • Mobily

  • stc

  • Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best North American Connectivity Provider

  • AT&T

  • NTT DATA

  • Verizon Partner Solutions

  • Windstream Wholesale

Best Pan-European Connectivity Provider

  • BTS

  • EXA Infrastructure

  • NTT DATA

  • RETN

  • Vantage Towers

Best Data Centre Provider

  • center3

  • GDS International

  • Green Mountain

  • Iron Mountain Data Centers

  • Novva Data Centers

Best Global Connectivity Provider - Voice

  • Bankai Group

  • BTS

  • C3ntro Telecom

  • e&

  • iBASIS

  • Orange Wholesale

  • Telefonica Global Solutions

  • Vodafone

Best Global Connectivity Provider - Data

  • center3

  • Colt Technology Services

  • NTT DATA

  • Orange Wholesale

  • Sparkle

  • Telecom Egypt

  • Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best Internet Exchange Provider

  • DE-CIX

  • Epsilon Telecommunications

  • The London Internet Exchange (LINX)

Best Alternative Network Provider

  • Fermaca Networks

  • Greenlight Networks

  • Kalaam Carrier Solutions

Best Satellite Operator

Winner to be announced at the awards!

Best Subsea Operator

  • center3

  • Liberty Networks

  • Orange Wholesale

  • Sparkle

  • Telecom Egypt

SALES & MARKETING

Best Marketing and/or Social Media Campaign

  • Amdocs

  • atNorth

  • Globe Teleservices

  • stc

  • Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best Marketing Team

  • Altibox Carrier

  • Bankai Group

  • Liberty Networks

  • PlatformX Communications (PXC)

  • Verizon Partner Solutions

  • WIOCC Group

Best Sales Team

  • AT&T

  • center3

  • Console Connect

  • Gulf Bridge International

  • Liberty Networks

  • PICS Telecom

  • stc

  • UFINET

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Project  of the Year – Subsea, Terrestrial, Satellite and/or Wireless

  • Altibox Carrier

  • Fermaca Networks

  • Gulf Bridge International

  • Mobily

  • Sparkle

  • Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

  • Colt Technology Services

  • Orange Wholesale

  • Verizon Partner Solutions

Rising Star Award

  • Bayobab - Farai Chando

  • Green Mountain - Erik Haugvaldstad

  • Telin - Isabella Nyssa

Best Strategic Acquisition

  • Bankai Group

  • center3

  • Cubic Telecom

  • Rogers Communications Canada

Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year

  • Bayobab Group

  • Mobily

Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award

  • Amazon - Alba Mustafaj

  • Liberty Latin America - Kerry Scott 

  • Globe Teleservices - Pallavi Kudtarkar

GLF Chair Award

Winner to be announced on the night!

Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative

  • Beyon

  • Elea Data Centers

  • Telefonica

News
Nadine Hawkins
Nadine Hawkins
Editor Capacity Media
