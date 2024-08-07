Indosat reveals Southeast Asia’s largest DIOC

The facility represents the company’s commitment to leveraging AI, servicing over 100 million customers across Indonesia, Indosat said in a release.

The DIOC was inaugurated by Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat and board of management and commissioner, and Simon Lin, president of Huawei Asia-Pacific region and board, highlighting an ongoing strategic collaboration between the two companies.

Sinha said: “Today marks a new chapter in Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s story as we inaugurate our DIOC.

“This facility embodies our ambition of becoming an Intelligence Native Telco, where cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions are at the core of our operations.

“With the DIOC, we are not just improving network performance; we are redefining the way we serve our customers. By integrating advanced technologies and fostering talent, we are setting new benchmarks in network performance and customer satisfaction.

“This collaboration is pivotal in realising our mission to connect and empower every Indonesian through digital connectivity.”

The DIOC will serve as the nerve centre of Indosat’s network operations, offering real-time insights and proactive service management to ensure optimal network performance and reliability.

The centre merges the traditional Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Service Operations Centre (SOC).

The DIOC also highlights the deepening partnership between Indosat and Huawei. Together, the companies say they will aim to boost network infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation.

Huawei’s Lin added: “The unveiling of Indosat’s DIOC represents a ground-breaking achievement, marking a new era of co-building the innovation hub and embracing intelligent network.

“This collaboration is built upon our long-term strategic partnership with Indosat and serves as a testament to our shared commitment to continuously providing exceptional network experience.

“As a technology innovator, industry pioneer, and local contributor rooted in this region, Huawei is committed to leveraging our innovative solutions to help our customers maintain sustainable business success and competitiveness. Together, we are shaping a more digital, connected, and intelligent future for Indonesia.”

