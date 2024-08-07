Telecom Egypt selects Mada Communications as its preferred partner for international SMS services

After a rigorous selection process, Telecom Egypt has proudly selected Mada® as its strategic partner. This decision was driven by Mada®'s extensive expertise, solid partnerships with both local and international institutions, and robust security and protection measures. Additionally, Mada®'s exceptional platform adaptability and seamless compatibility with Telecom Egypt’s existing systems were pivotal factors in this selection.

Mada® will spearhead the management for all International Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging services, including but not limited to functionalities such as two-factor authentication and automated notifications. The partnership enables Telecom Egypt to leverage Mada®’s capabilities in order to deliver a superior experience to its growing customer base while simultaneously maximizing A2P messaging revenues.

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Egypt, commented: “This strategic partnership is a natural extension of our long-term successful business relationship with Mada®, the global leader in voice services. In addition, given Mada®’s extensive expertise as the leading A2P provider in the MENA region, this joint cooperation reinforces our commitment to promoting unorthodox business practices and expanding our business scope, which will contribute to achieving sustainable revenue growth and delivering added value to our customers through integrated, secure and effective communication solutions.”

Charles Hage, Chief Executive Officer of Mada®, commented:

"We are thrilled and honored to be selected as the preferred carrier for Telecom Egypt's A2P messages. Being chosen by such a major player in the industry is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. A special thanks to both the Telecom Egypt and Mada® teams for their hard work and dedication in making this partnership possible. We look forward to furthering our cooperation with Telecom Egypt across multiple fronts and bringing exceptional value to their messaging services."

About Telecom Egypt:

Telecom Egypt is the full-service telecom operator in Egypt providing a wide array of telecom services to a diverse customer base. Serving individuals, communities, SOHOs, SMEs and large enterprises, Telecom Egypt offers a comprehensive, innovative, and diversified portfolio of services, ranging from fixed and mobile voice to essential data solutions that are crucial in today’s digital landscape. These services also include high-speed internet, smart solutions, data center facilities, and cloud computing solutions tailored for businesses. With a rich heritage of about 170 years, Telecom Egypt continues to lead the Egyptian telecom market by providing cutting-edge technology, robust infrastructure, and an extensive network of subsea cables to meet the needs of its enterprise and consumer clientele. The company's pivotal role in Egypt's telecommunications landscape is underscored by its expansive network coverage, broad service range, and dedication to fostering innovation. Aside from its mobile operation "WE", Telecom Egypt holds a significant 45% ownership stake in Vodafone Egypt. Telecom Egypt’s shares and GDRs (Ticker: ETEL.CA; TEEG.LN) are traded on the Egyptian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

About Mada®:

Mada® is a leading telecommunications company that specializes in providing industry-leading solutions in Voice, Messaging, Cybersecurity, VSAT Managed Services, Digital Transformation, Data Services and more. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge services that redefine the standards of quality in the industry, Mada® is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.mymada.com