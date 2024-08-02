46 Labs expands with latest acquisition of Impact Telecom

The purchase of Impact Telecom, marks the company’s second carrier network acquisition in three months following their recent purchase of HyperCube Networks.

Impact Telecom, a prominent wholesale voice service provider, boasts a nationwide Feature Group D (FGD) network that connects over 300 carriers. This acquisition aligns with 46 Labs' mission to modernise the telecommunications industry and expand their global reach.

"46 Labs is reshaping the telecom industry," stated Ananth Veluppillai, CEO of Lingo. "We're excited for Impact to play a role in these innovations that are modernising a legacy industry and preparing it for the future."

"I'm thrilled at how 46 Labs continues to grow, but mostly I'm thrilled by what this means for our customers," said Trevor Francis, CEO of 46 Labs LLC.

"This acquisition is the next piece of our company’s evolution focused on offering premium connectivity solutions on a global scale. With Impact Telecom's network, we can deliver better value and service than ever before."

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the integration process is already underway.

Impact Telecom is the second Dallas-based company to join the 46 Labs portfolio this year.

46 Labs acquired Hypercube Networks who specialise in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) networks for the world’s largest wireless carriers with the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN).

At the time of purchase 46 Labs said the acquisition would help them take "the first step in our journey toward market modernisation".