EdgeConneX partners with TA Realty for 324MW data centre

TA Digital Group, TA Realty’s dedicated hyperscale development arm, will acquire the site, manage power procurement and secure all necessary utilities, zoning approvals, permits, and entitlements.

The design, construction and operation of the campus will be left in the hands of EdgeConneX.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with the first phase of the campus expected to be operational by 2026.

TA Digital Group revealed the campus is positioned “strategically in a key Atlanta sub-market,” which serves as a “crucial element in the company's broader plan to develop large-scale data centre complexes in major metropolitan areas.”

EdgeConnex is already active in the Atlanta area, but with two far smaller facilities. It currently offers 1.5MW of capacity at its ATL01 site, and 4.5MW at ATL02, although the latter is planned for 9MW.

Still, the new campus is a significant upgrade to EdgeConnex’s presence in the market, and will support low latency, high-performance computing use cases.

The specifics of the deal and the exact location of the data centre were not revealed by either company.