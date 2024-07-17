Transatel expands footprint in UK MVNO Market

The new agreements include collaborations with PE (previously known as Pozitive Energy), expanding its services to include Mobile within its Telecoms portfolio, and VMobile, the UK's first 5G mobile network powered by Blockchain.

Jacques Bonifay, CEO of Transatel said that the UK market was flourishing and the deals showed the faith that customers have placed in Transatel solutions.

Transatel has been working in the UK’s MVNO market for 14 years and offers support to businesses looking to enter the space with its range of solutions.

It claims to be able to launch an MVNO in as little as a month, using its “MVNO-in-a-box” solution or can offer more bespoke technical architectures and commercial models for more sophisticated launches.

Transatel has recently added voice-over LTE and Wi-Fi calling capabilities for its MVNO partners.

It offers services to MVNOs thanks to its partnership with BT Wholesale, providing access to the EE mobile network.

Nick Wootten, BT Wholesale MVNO director said "BT Wholesale continues to invest in our wholesale partnerships, with the launch of new technologies like VoLTE and eSIM on the Transatel platform, as well as access to the EE network.”

“Our partnership allows MVNOs to launch to market quickly and efficiently in the UK, through a business that has demonstrated consistent performance for many years.”