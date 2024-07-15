Metro Connect USA 2024 wins prestigious award for best overseas conference

Metro Connect USA 2024 has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Overseas Conference/Event for delegates over 1,000 at the Conference & Events Awards on 5 July 2024.

Celebrating over two decades of success, the event surpassed expectations in attendance and customer experience, delivering a transformative experience that empowered attendees to navigate challenges and seize opportunities within the digital infrastructure sector.

This recognition comes after Metro Connect USA impressed judges with its innovation, quality of research, creativity, and effective marketing strategies. Additionally, the event's success with sponsors and exhibitors, highlighted its excellence.

The event saw a remarkable turnout, with 2,186 attendees, significantly up from the previous year's 1,727. This growth solidified Metro Connect's position as the premier gathering for industry leaders and investors.

The meticulously curated agenda addressed pressing issues and trends shaping the sector. Over 100 speakers delivered insightful presentations and engaged in panel discussions, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and perspectives. The high attendance from C-level executives and industry pioneers further underscored the event's significance. Their participation played a pivotal role in shaping dialogues around critical topics such as broadband equity, infrastructure investment, and emerging technologies.

The event’s ability to attract and engage senior executives highlights its importance as a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and growth within the digital infrastructure ecosystem. Attendees were not only able to gain insights into the latest industry trends but also connect with key players and decision-makers, fostering an environment of shared knowledge and potential partnerships.

For more information on Metro Connect click here.