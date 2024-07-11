CityFibre automates network infrastructure platform testing

In partnership with Red Helix and combined with an automation framework designed and built by IGXGlobal UK – CityFibre says it has been able to increase the speed, volume and accuracy of its testing while supporting innovation and future introduction of emerging technologies.

The test automation allows testing to be carried out up to 100x faster while increasing test capacity by 300%.

With tests previously taking 15 minutes now taking under 10 seconds and the ability to run tests outside core working hours, CityFibre says its engineers have more time to address issues raised during tests themselves.

The automation solution also enabled rapid analysis and interrogation of test data, while maximising equipment lifecycle by reducing manual touching in an otherwise high-touch environment.

“Rigorous testing is key to ensuring that new products and network technology upgrades can get to market faster,” said David Tomalin, Group CTO at CityFibre.

“The new carrier-grade, future-fit testing infrastructure and processes we have put in place through our partnerships with Red Helix and IGXGlobal UK have transformed our capabilities, driving greater speed, volume, accuracy and efficiency. This will deliver even better outcomes for our wholesale partners and the homes and businesses they serve.”

The test infrastructure provided by Red Helix combines technologies such as Keysight Ixia Novus and IxLoad platforms to simulate complex network environments and improve equipment lifecycle, reliability and flexibility.

CityFibre says it is now able to accelerate operational readiness and bring new products, network technology and software upgrades to market sooner.