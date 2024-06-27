No-code start-up Creatio raises $200m

The latest investment round was led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from StepStone Group and current investors, Volition Capital and Horizon Capital.

The round is a minority investment focused on fuelling the global expansion of the Group.

“Together with our channel partners, Creatio is on a mission to deliver an unprecedented time-to-value to our clients through the powerful combination of no-code and AI,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio.

“With this investment, we will continue to disrupt the traditional enterprise software approach, helping our clients to accelerate time-to-value and use technology as a competitive differentiation in their business.”

Founded in 2014, Creatio employs 700 people across seven global offices including Poland and Ukraine. Creatio says it delivers 50% revenue growth, increasing its global customer base and partner network.

“Creatio is an obvious choice for its SaaS customers and a leading option for enterprises that want well-governed citizen development and superior automation at scale,” wrote John Bratincevic, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research.

Following the investment round, Creatio says it will continue to execute its vision and strengthen several areas including driving innovations in no-code and AI and expanding the partner channel globally.