TM and Nxera partner to develop hyper-connected AI-ready data centre campus

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) and Nxera, the regional data centre arm of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit, have announced a strategic partnership to establish a cutting-edge data centre campus in Johor, Malaysia.

The initiative aims to meet the growing demand for digital infrastructure driven by hyperscalers, AI application providers, and enterprises.

The partnership leverages TM’s domestic network infrastructure, including international subsea cable systems, and Nxera’s expertise in sustainable, hyper-connected data centres.

The joint venture will commence with the development of a state-of-the-art, hyper-connected AI-ready data centre in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. Positioned just 16 kilometres from Singapore, this campus will be TM and Nxera’s largest facility to date.

Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, TM’s group chief executive officer, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Establishing a hyper-connected AI-ready data centre marks the next phase in our long-standing partnership with Singtel, leveraging our strengths to elevate ASEAN as the preferred digital hub destination."

The data centre campus is strategically located to capitalise on its proximity to the Singapore-Malaysia subsea cable links, ensuring optimal connectivity and low latency for regional and global operations.

Initially planned to deliver 64MW of power capacity, with potential expansion up to 200MW, the campus will cater to high-performance computing needs, including those of cloud hyperscalers and GPU-as-a-Service providers.

Bill Chang, CEO of Nxera and Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit commented, "This collaboration advances our vision to be the region’s leading sustainable, hyper-connected AI-ready data centre platform, supporting businesses with essential digital infrastructure."

The partners intend to collaborate with local institutes to nurture future digital industry professionals and contribute to the growth of Malaysia’s digital ecosystem.

The data centre campus will adhere to LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards.

In addition to enhancing local capabilities, TM’s participation in the Asia Link Cable Systems partnership and the establishment of a cable landing station at TM Exchange Kuala Sedili, Johor, further bolster Malaysia’s position in the global data centre landscape.

These initiatives facilitate the laying of critical submarine cable systems spanning approximately 7,200 kilometres, enhancing connectivity in the region.

Nxera’s expansion strategy includes developing three new AI-ready data centres across Southeast Asia, complementing their existing 62MW capacity in Singapore. This expansion is part of their broader plan to increase regional capacity to over 200MW in the next three years, supported by Singtel’s robust subsea fibre-optic cable network.