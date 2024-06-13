Macquarie Data Centres breaks ground on IC3 Super West Facility

Macquarie Data Centres, a division of Macquarie Technology Group, has begun construction on its IC3 Super West data centre, following the appointment of FDC Construction (FDC) as the primary contractor.

The IC3 Super West facility, designed for high-density cloud and AI workloads, will incorporate both hybrid air and liquid cooling options. As the third and largest addition to Macquarie's flagship Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in Sydney’s North Zone, it will elevate the total campus IT load to an impressive 63 megawatts (MW). The facility will launch with all end state power already secured.

This ambitious project is part of Macquarie Data Centres’ broader expansion strategy, aimed at addressing the increasing demand for capacity from hyperscale, government, and enterprise customers. The centre is specifically tailored to support the growing requirements of AI technologies and cloud services.

David Hirst, Group Executive of Macquarie Data Centres, emphasised the strategic importance of sovereign AI and cloud data centres for Australia’s technological future. "Sovereign AI and cloud data centres are the backbone of Australia’s AI-driven future. Like all of Macquarie Data Centres’ facilities, IC3 Super West will be Certified Strategic by the Australian Federal Government. This certification ensures a strong compliance posture as regulations around data sovereignty and AI continue to tighten in Australia and worldwide,"

Hirst also highlighted the synergy between Macquarie Data Centres and FDC, noting, "This partnership brings together two Australian powerhouses with extensive experience in constructing state-of-the-art, mission-critical facilities."

Ben Cottle, Founder of FDC Construction, commented on the continued collaboration. "Our longstanding partnership with Macquarie Data Centres is testament to the trust and collaboration that exists between both organisations. With the rapid adoption of AI resulting in increased demand for data centres, FDC’s team of experts continues to be at the forefront of delivering scalable, energy-efficient facilities like IC3 Super West that can support the ever-evolving demands of Macquarie Data Centres’ customers," Cottle stated.

IC3 Super West promises a host of features, including high AI densities, resilient data halls, dedicated office space, and storage. The project, with a construction cost estimated at around A$350 million, is expected to generate more than 1,200 jobs in the region. Phase 1, scheduled for completion in FY25, will deliver the powered core and shell along with 6MW of IT load fitted out.

Hirst elaborated, "The widespread adoption of AI is fuelling a new wave of next-generation AI infrastructure and GPUs from tech giants such as Dell and Nvidia. These highly dense compute technologies can only live in purpose-built data centres that meet their significant power and cooling requirements. IC3 Super West is being built to cater to this rising demand here in Australia," he added.

This A$350 million project marks the seventh collaboration between Macquarie Data Centres and FDC Construction.