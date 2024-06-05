center3 completes the acquisition of CMC Networks

Riyadh, 5th June 2024 – center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group, announces that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of CMC Networks Mauritius and 49% of CMC Networks South Africa. CMC is a global service provider offering market leading networking solutions across Africa and the Middle East.

CMC Networks operates across more than 110 service locations with a cost-effective, scalable, and resilient data communications network. It has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

The acquisition aligns with center3’s strategic vision for growth and expansion in the Middle East and African markets. It represents a significant step in the company’s journey to extend its market presence and enhance its offerings in this dynamic and rapidly growing region.

CMC Networks is being acquired from the Carlyle Sub-Saharan Africa Fund (“CSSAF”). In 2020, the CSSAF team formed a separate private equity firm, Alterra Capital Partners (“Alterra”), which continues to advise CSSAF’s investments including CMC Networks.

About center3

center3, a subsidiary of stc Group, was created to fulfil Saudi Arabia's vision of becoming a global data and communications hub, leveraging its strategic geographical position to link Europe, Asia, and Africa, and to establish itself as a digital hub in the MENA region. With its extensive network of data centers and submarine cable systems, center3 is uniquely positioned to provide its specialized services across the region.

About CMC Networks

CMC Networks is a service provider that enables and accelerates digital transformation in the most challenging markets in the world. Headquartered in South Africa, providing network reach across six continents with innovation in AI, cloud on-ramp, cybersecurity, EDGE Cloud, SDN, virtualisation, and a range of services to solve to MNC’s, Carriers, Governments, and non-profit organisations challenges with world-class solutions in the MEA region.

