Virgin Media Wholesale unveils high-bandwidth Ethernet and DIA services

This development enables faster delivery and an enhanced experience for wholesale partners purchasing services on a 10Gbps bearer.

In November, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) launched its Converged Interconnect Network (CIN), combining fixed and mobile networks to create a unified system designed to handle both traffic types.

By deploying IP-routed networks closer to the access layer, CIN streamlines traffic management and significantly boosts scalability and capacity for end users.

This state-of-the-art infrastructure includes pre-provisioned ports and enhanced capacity for wholesale partners, allowing scalable, automated, and cost-effective delivery for 10Gbps services.

The new architecture slashes delivery times by up to 40 days and improves network orchestration for more reliable configurations, ensuring seamless service activation.

Additionally, Virgin Media Business Wholesale will expand availability of 100Gbps External Network-to-Network Interfaces (ENNIs) at strategic locations, meeting rising market demands.

“Our partners face growing bandwidth demands from their customers,” said John Chester, director of wholesale fixed at VMO2 Business.

“It’s our priority to provide them with the best possible experience going forward. Our new architecture is the latest phase of Project Spark, a huge investment in accelerating the reach and diversity of our network across the country, allowing us to meet the UK’s growing need for connectivity.”

The rollout is part of Project Spark, a multi-million-pound investment initiative aimed at enhancing 10Gbps services nationwide.

In 2024, the programme launched the NHCS core platform, laying the groundwork for the CIN upgrade.

Recently, the core network expanded to include five additional sites in Northern England and Scotland, bringing the total number of upgraded core sites to 23.

VMO2’s CIN architecture, delivered in partnership with Ciena, utilises 5171 and 8180 coherent routers equipped with WaveLogic 5 Nano coherent pluggable optics, all managed by the Navigator Network Control Suite.

CIN now supports Virgin Media Business Wholesale’s improved 10Gbps services at over 177 hub sites, covering approximately 75% of national wholesale demand.

National Ethernet and Direct Internet Access are the first wholesale products to benefit from this platform, with high-capacity services scheduled for release later in 2025.

