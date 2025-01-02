Veon and Starlink to deliver direct-to-cell satellite connectivity for Kyivstar customers

This partnership is set to launch in late 2025, positioning Ukraine as a global pioneer in this cutting-edge technology.

Initially offering SMS and OTT messaging services, the collaboration aims to ensure connectivity in remote areas and bolster network resilience during crises. Future phases will introduce voice and data capabilities, further enhancing services for Kyivstar’s users.

“Kyivstar has done a tremendous job in investing in Ukraine’s 4G connectivity, expanding coverage to remote areas and increasing the energy resilience of its network,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Veon Group CEO.

“Today’s announcement helps us take our commitment to Ukraine’s connectivity to the next level, exponentially amplifying the resilience of our services with satellite connectivity.

“We are excited to work with Starlink to make Ukraine one of the leading countries in the world to have direct-to-cell services.”

Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar added: “Kyivstar has been the backbone of Ukraine’s resilience throughout the war, and we are committed to leaving no stone unturned to keep Ukraine connected.

“Our collaboration with Starlink is a game-changer in our journey towards achieving our ‘LTE everywhere’ ambition.”

Kyivstar has invested heavily in 4G expansion, spectrum acquisition, and energy redundancy since the onset of the war.

The partnership with Starlink ensures Kyivstar customers benefit from uninterrupted satellite-powered connectivity even in areas where terrestrial networks are compromised.

Veon has been a major investor in Ukraine, with over $10 billion invested since 2013 and a further $1 billion committed to recovery efforts between 2023 and 2027.

“This agreement marks a transformative year for Veon,” said Augie K Fabela II, Veon’s Chairman.

The venture with Starlink underscores Veon’s commitment to innovation and connectivity, extending its reach to underserved regions while reinforcing Ukraine’s digital resilience.

