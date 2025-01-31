The impact of AI on the telco of tomorrow

A panel discussion at ITW Asia 2024, chaired by Virat Patel, managing director of Pioneer Consulting Asia-Pacific, delved into how AI is reshaping telcos, from operational efficiencies to customer experience improvements, predictive maintenance, and new business models.

The session featured insights from Mizutani Yasutaka, President APAC of Colt Technology Services; Michael Wheeler, EVP and head of global IP network at NTT Data; and Rohan Thareja, senior technical specialist – data and AI at Microsoft.

Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media