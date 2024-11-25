Taiwan secures first full-stack superconducting quantum computer

The IQM Spark, a 5-qubit high-fidelity quantum system, will be installed at TSRI in the second quarter of 2025.

This acquisition marks a major milestone in Taiwan’s quest to advance quantum technology.

Subscribe today for free

TSRI will utilise the system for research and education, while leveraging IQM's expertise in hardware integration to support Taiwan’s efforts in developing large-scale quantum processors and low-temperature CMOS solutions, vital for error correction.

Prof. Tuo-Hung Hou, director general of TSRI said: “The acquisition of our first full-stack superconducting quantum computer marks a key step for Taiwan in the global quantum computing race.

“It will demonstrate how Taiwan can leverage its leading position in the semiconductor industry to enter this emerging field and cultivate domestic quantum computing talents.”

The purchase also aligns with IQM’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. Dr. Mikko Välimäki, co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers said: “Taiwan is the recognised world leader in semiconductor technology with a thriving industry. TSRI‘s purchase will set the stage for its technology ecosystem to jump-start into quantum.”

This strategic move strengthens Taiwan’s position in the quantum computing arena, bridging the gap between academia and industry and reinforcing its status as a global technology leader.

RELATED STORIES

Inside Leonardo: The supercomputer at the heart of Italy's ‘Data Valley’

HPE’s new AI servers tap Nvidia, AMD, Intel GPUs for supercomputer flexibility