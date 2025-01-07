Red Helix’s £1 million SOC investment spurs 150% headcount growth

This move has driven a 150% increase in SOC team headcount in 2024, with further growth anticipated in 2025 as the company responds to soaring demand.

Marion Stewart, CEO of Red Helix, highlighted the company’s mission to bridge the gap for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) facing increasingly complex cyber threats.

Subscribe today for free

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between the needs of small to medium businesses and the high-degree of complexity in security solutions they need – which are usually only accessible to larger enterprises,” she explained.

The company’s SOC, based in Buckinghamshire, offers tailored, enterprise-grade security to SMEs lacking in-house capabilities.

Using an innovative pod structure, analysts develop a deep understanding of each client’s systems, enabling rapid detection and mitigation of threats.

Taylor Howse, a cybersecurity analyst at Red Helix said: “In the ever-evolving cyber world, every day brings new challenges, so staying ahead of threats requires constant readiness.

“Each day, I analyse security logs and investigate anomalies – not just because I love the work, but also because Red Helix plays a vital role in safeguarding our customers' environments.”

In addition to this expansion, Red Helix has welcomed Tom Exelby, a former British Army officer, as head of cybersecurity. The company was also recognised as one of TechRound’s top 40 cyber security firms in the UK and Europe for 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Analysis: The Lebanon explosions – A wake-up call for tech firms?

AWS pledges £8bn investment in UK digital infrastructure