Nokia launches applications to boost industrial safety, security, and efficiency

The launch caters to industries such as manufacturing, mining, ports, and chemicals, the Finnish vendor says.

The industrial applications sector is growing rapidly, with Analysys Mason projecting enterprises using private LTE and 5G networks will spend approximately $6 billion by 2030.

Nokia's MXIE, part of its private wireless solutions, supports a diverse range of Industry 4.0 applications, delivered as-a-service to industries.

The new applications include Ascom Ofelia, Fogsphere, innovaphone PBX & myApps, Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM), OneLayer, and Redinent.

These additions expand Nokia’s existing portfolio, enabling businesses to leverage digitalisation to improve operational processes.

The newly launched applications focus heavily on improving situational awareness, incident management, and site security.

Stephan Litjens, VP of CNS enterprise campus edge solutions at Nokia said: “Keeping workers safe and connected is paramount for enterprises.

“With the expanded Nokia Industrial Application Catalog, we are providing a rich choice to help industries improve important Industry 4.0 use cases such as increasing situational awareness for streamlined decision making in both day-to-day and emergency situations, more efficient operations with machine remote control, and many more.”

Ascom Ofelia integrates various alarm systems into a unified platform to increase safety, while Fogsphere utilises AI for real-time solutions such as PPE compliance and behavioural analysis.

To address worker shortages and operational efficiency, Nokia introduced innovaphone PBX & myApps, a secure communication system designed to simplify workflows. The RXRM solution offers low-latency 360° video and 3D audio capture, allowing for more efficient teleoperations and remote support.

For enhanced security in OT environments, OneLayer applies zero-trust principles to secure IIoT assets, while Redinent helps identify vulnerabilities in OT systems, ensuring ongoing protection from cyber threats.

RELATED STORIES

Nokia launches $655m share buyback scheme

Nokia to boost network API use cases with latest partnership