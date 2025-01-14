Kaleido Intelligence to merge with Mobilesquared

This strategic partnership combines two of the mobile industry’s most respected independent analysts, leveraging over 25 years of combined expertise.

Together, Kaleido Intelligence and Mobilesquared aim to enhance operational scale, drive innovation, and deepen specialisation in messaging, roaming, and IoT intelligence.

Jon King, chief commercial officer at Kaleido Intelligence said: “The merger of Mobilesquared and Kaleido Intelligence is a natural and strategic fit. Both organisations have earned global recognition for delivering meticulous, detailed, trusted insights and data and advisory services.

The depth of Mobilesquared’s expertise in the messaging landscape perfectly complements Kaleido’s extensive coverage of the roaming and IoT ecosystems.

“We are delighted to embark on this exciting new chapter, enhancing our offerings to empower telco businesses with even more transformative intelligence.”

Nick Lane, chief messaging officer and Founder at Mobilesquared added: “It’s amazing news that we can now take our five-year partnership to the next level with the announcement of this merger.

“We are both the recognised market leaders in our respective fields, so to combine our team of experts and market-leading data and insight products to deliver the ultimate telco view across messaging, roaming, and IoT is truly compelling and very exciting.”

The unified entity plans to champion growth and innovation across the mobile industry. Details of their shared vision and roadmap will be unveiled in the coming months, as they work to deliver even greater value to their customers and partners.

The merger is expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2025.

