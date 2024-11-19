ITRI and UK’s Digital Catapult partner to advance Open RAN at 5G Summit 2024

The alliance was partnered at the 5G Summit 2024 held from 22-25 October and the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aims to accelerate global Open RAN deployment by enhancing interoperability and advancing testbed frameworks, including the UK’s SONIC Labs programme.

Subscribe today for free

The collaboration will focus on developing test plans for regional Open RAN use cases such as indoor small cells, while also enabling joint testing, commercial exploration, and the sharing of knowledge to address challenges in deploying open networks.

“Open RAN offers the opportunity to transform the way networks are built and operated, improving economics, sustainability, and performance,” said Maggie Chao, deputy division director at ITRI.

“Greater international collaboration with partners like Digital Catapult will help accelerate Open RAN development.”

Dritan Kaleshi, director of 5G technology at Digital Catapult added: “Our recently signed MOU will enable us to accelerate the global development of Open RAN testing through sharing learnings and testing activities from our world-leading open networks innovation programme and R&D facility.”

The summit showcased ITRI’s broader international collaborations with neutral labs in the U.S. and Germany, including the U.S. Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS) and Germany’s i14y Lab.

These partnerships aim to create a unified framework for Open RAN development, focusing on interoperability and scalable deployment.

Since 2021, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has actively supported Open RAN development, with 27 Taiwanese companies undergoing testing and eight receiving recognition for their solutions.

RELATED STORIES

Digital Catapult teams with Ofcom on Open RAN testing

Five innovators establish energy-efficient Open RAN