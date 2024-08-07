Five innovators establish energy-efficient Open RAN

Telecoms networks account for 90% of operators’ energy use and the radio access network (RAN) represents 80% of this consumption.

As a result, five teams will develop, build and implement new solutions to make the global Open RAN market more sustainable.

Subscribe today for free

Delivered by Digital Catapult and supported by Ofcom, with funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), SONIC Labs is an innovation programme and R&D facility established to explore the viability and performance of Open RAN solutions.

SONIC Labs’ inaugural technology access programme will consider how energy usage in Open RAN operations can be optimised; boosting industrial sustainability through deep tech innovation.

“Not only will this slash energy use across digital networks such as 5G, but it will also save money for network operators and provide a more competitive service to consumers,” Chris Bryant, telecoms minister said.

“We’re proud to support researchers who strive to make the UK’s tech sector more efficient and sustainable, and this is exactly the type of programme that pushes forward innovation in the telecoms sector - so the benefits of growth are felt amongst British consumers.”

The new access programme launches as Open RAN is now projected to account for 20-30% of worldwide RAN revenues by 2028, and as Europe’s Open RAN revenue share is set to nearly double by 2028.

Developing and deploying energy-efficient Open RAN solutions will be key to supporting the global mobile telecoms sector to achieve its environmental objectives, cutting its carbon footprint while meeting growing demand from customers and partners.

The five teams will receive technological guidance and opportunities for collaboration with the broader Digital Catapult network.

Running for eight months, the companies will also have the opportunity to expand their value propositions, providing a pipeline of innovative and competitive suppliers and products in the Open RAN market.

The impact of the programme and the participant’s solutions will be demonstrated at a showcase event planned for early 2025 to the government and industry.

RELATED STORIES

Digital Catapult teams with Ofcom on Open RAN testing

Ericsson, Digital Catapult partner on 5G smart manufacturing