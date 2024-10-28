EE boosts 5G SA network to 16 more UK locations

This rollout will bring EE's SA 5G network to more than 30 key urban centres, with each location guaranteed at least 95% outdoor coverage for the most reliable and consistent 5G performance.

Among the new locations benefiting from this advanced network upgrade are Ashton-under-Lyne, Birkenhead, Coventry, and Swansea. By the end of the year, EE’s network will cover over 21 million people, nearly a third of the UK population.

In addition to offering faster internet, the company’s standalone 5G network optimises performance for applications using artificial intelligence (AI), such as Samsung’s Galaxy AI and Gemini AI, allowing customers smoother access to cloud-based AI services.

EE’s 5G SA technology enhances streaming, video calls, and online gaming experiences, while delivering higher-quality voice calls even in crowded areas like city centres and at major events. As the network operates independently of the 4G infrastructure, customers can experience faster speeds and greater reliability, particularly during high-demand periods.

“Delivering at least 95% outdoor coverage in every area we bring 5G standalone ensures our customers receive the most dependable experience on the UK’s fastest mobile technology,” said an EE spokesperson.

“SA 5G has been transformative for mobile internet users, enhancing video calls, streaming, and gaming experiences, with the added benefit of superior voice quality in busy settings.”

This latest development follows EE’s September launch of its 5G SA network in key cities, including London, Manchester, and Glasgow.

The service is available on a variety of EE’s Full Works and All Rounder plans, offering unlimited mobile data, EU roaming, and added perks from popular brands like Apple, Netflix, and Xbox.

