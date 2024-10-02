EE activates 25 small cell sites in London

Following a successful trial, the small cell project is now love increasing capacity and improving network performance for the telecom giant’s customers in London.

The 25 newly activated sites are strategically positioned throughout the Square Mile, covering key locations like St Paul’s Cathedral, Cannon Street and the Bank of England on Threadneedle Street.

Installed at street level, these small cells help offload demand, enhancing user experience by alleviating network congestion, the company claimed.

Meanwhile, more sites are under construction and will further boost mobile connectivity in the Square Mile once operational.

EE director of mobile radio access, James Hope, said: “With our customers using more data than ever we’re committed to ensuring they enjoy the same great experience with EE in more places.

"Outdoor small cells are an important part of our mobile network and we’re happy to be extending our work with Freshwave using their cutting-edge approach.”

Freshwave CEO, Simon Frumkin, continued: “We believe that multi-operator, shareable digital infrastructure is the future of mobile connectivity.

“Our unique approach allows the mobile network operators to enhance their networks where they need it most with minimal disruption for the surrounding communities and we’re looking forward to continuing to expand the network.”

The news comes as EE became the first mobile network operator (MNO) to launch on this infrastructure in December 2022.

