EXCLUSIVE: Carlos Slim reduces stake in BT for first time since investment

According to newly released data from the ownership platform Holdings, Slim’s stake has dropped from 4.31% to 4.24%.

This marks a shift in Slim’s involvement with the UK-based telecoms giant, having steadily increased his holdings since his initial entry in June 2023.

Subscribe today for free

At the time, Slim, through his family business Inbursa, acquired a 3.2% stake in BT for around £400 million.

This was followed by further investments, bringing his stake up to 4.3% in September 2023, for an estimated £150 million.

Slim’s initial move into BT was widely seen as a vote of confidence in the company’s cost-reduction and investment strategies under CEO Allison Kirkby.

BT shares saw an uptick following his 4% stake announcement, with analysts praising the investment as validation of the telecom giant’s long-term strategic direction.

The reasons for the slight reduction in Slim’s stake are not immediately clear. However, the shift comes at a time when BT continues to face intense competition in the UK telecoms market and pressure to balance investment in infrastructure, such as its full-fibre rollout, with profitability.

Carlos Slim, whose wealth stems largely from his control of Mexico’s former state telephone company, has a history of investing in European telecom companies, holding stakes in Telekom Austria and KPN.

His move into BT followed Bharti Global’s acquisition of a 25% stake in the company for US$4 billion in 2023, which made Bharti BT’s largest shareholder.

Slim’s family business, Inbursa, remains a significant shareholder in BT, even after the small reduction.

BT has not commented on the reduction in Slim’s holdings, and the billionaire has yet to publicly address the matter.

RELATED STORIES

Billionaire Carlos Slim extends BT stake in £150m deal

REACTION: Billionaire Carlos Slim takes 3% stake in BT