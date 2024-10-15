Capacity Europe 2024 kicks off with AI and automation at the forefront

The conference, which runs over the next three days, gathers key leaders from across the global telecom and digital infrastructure sectors to discuss the most transformative technologies of our time.

In her opening remarks, Vanessa Barbé, managing director of Capacity Media, welcomed attendees, expressing excitement over the growing community at the event and highlighting the significance of AI and automation, two central themes of this year’s event.

Barbé also acknowledged the increasing demand for discussions on satellite connectivity and regional telecom updates, with dedicated sessions focusing on developments in the Middle East and Africa.

Barbé then introduced keynote speaker, Didem Ün Ateş, chief executive of Lotus AI.

Taking the stage, Ün Ateş, a seasoned leader with over 25 years in disruptive technologies, delivered a talk on the current state and future of AI, specifically generative AI, which has rapidly become a game-changer across industries.

“Generative AI is already reshaping industries,” Ün Ateş declared, recalling her experience at the forefront of AI development during Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI.

“This isn’t just a buzzword anymore. The impact of these technologies is real and profound.”

She explained that AI’s evolution from simple data processing to the more sophisticated machine learning and deep learning stages has allowed organisations to make predictions and automate tasks.

But it’s generative AI — AI’s ability to create new content — that she sees as truly revolutionary, with wide-ranging applications for telecoms.

“It’s not just about mimicking the human brain anymore,” she said. “Generative AI enables us to produce text, images, and even entire workflows, and it’s already transforming industries, from customer service to network optimisation.”

The next frontier: AI agents and AGI

Ün Ateş also delivered some insights into AI agents and artificial general intelligence (AGI) during her opening keynote speech. “We are already seeing AI agents working alongside us, as co-pilots or virtual assistants in many sectors,” she noted.

“These AI agents are becoming indispensable, handling tasks that would traditionally require human input.”

She also addressed AGI, which refers to AI with capabilities that surpass human intelligence across all cognitive tasks.

While AGI remains a distant goal, Ün Ateş believes it could arrive sooner than anticipated. “We used to think AGI might happen by 2040, but now, given the rapid advancements, I think it could be much sooner,” she remarked.

Managing the risks and opportunities

While AI offers enormous opportunities, Ün Ateş was clear-eyed about its challenges. “With great power comes great responsibility,” she warned, stressing the need for responsible AI implementation.

Having spearheaded responsible AI initiatives at Microsoft, she drew on her experience to caution that AI must be deployed thoughtfully, with comprehensive risk assessments in place from day one.

“There are risks — from reputational damage to legal challenges,” Ün Ateş said, citing recent lawsuits linked to generative AI.

“But these risks can be managed. It’s about embedding responsible AI practices into your organisation from the outset.”

One of her key messages was the importance of upskilling workforces to thrive in an AI-driven future.

“This isn’t about cutting jobs. We don’t have enough skilled talent to fully harness AI’s potential,” she explained.

Instead, she advocated for “upskilling and reskilling,” which she believes is crucial for companies looking to leverage AI sustainably and humanely.

As the telecoms sector grapples with unprecedented technological shifts, Ün Ateş encouraged organisations to be proactive.

“Where are you in your AI journey?” she asked the audience, urging them to reflect on their progress and accelerate their efforts where necessary.

In particular, she highlighted the vast potential of AI for telecoms, citing network optimisation and fraud detection as two prime areas where AI is already making a tangible impact.

According to Ün Ateş, some companies have seen productivity gains of up to 45% from AI-driven solutions.

Capacity Europe continues until Thursday.

