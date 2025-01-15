Aligned Data Centers secures $12bn in funding to boost AI-ready infrastructure

The funding round attracted primary equity investments from Macquarie Asset Management and other prominent global investors experienced in digital infrastructure.

The funds will support the development of Aligned’s planned 5+GW capacity, catering to the growing demand for AI-ready infrastructure from hyperscale and enterprise customers.

“We appreciate the commitment of our esteemed investors as we capitalise on the significant growth opportunities presented by the increasing demand for AI and cloud services,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centers.

“With a world-class team, a history of successful deployments in scalable locations, and over a decade of pioneering innovative cooling solutions optimised for the most powerful GPUs, Aligned is uniquely positioned to seize this market opportunity.

This investment will fuel our continued growth, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers today and in the future.”

Anton Moldan, senior managing director at Macquarie Asset Management said: “We are excited to continue to support the impressive growth of Aligned Data Centers.

“The partnership and strong demand from some of the world’s leading digital infrastructure and technology investors are a testament to the Aligned team’s track record of successful delivery, customer-centric culture, innovation, and growth.”

