Maxis and CMI partner to drive 5G growth with new MoU
Jasdip Sensi
August 19, 2024 09:33 AM
Malaysian telecoms company, Maxis has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Mobile International (CMI).

As a result, the MoU will result in the development of innovative digital solutions and improved service offerings and speeding up the deployment of 5G technologies in Malaysia and beyond.

Under the agreement, Maxis and CMI will focus on key initiatives such as the development of private 5G networks, 5G consultation and applications, smart park solutions, advancements in AI and joint research and development efforts.

Meanwhile, both companies will also prioritise sharing technical expertise and explore new market opportunities.

According to the companies, by combining their resources and expertise, they aim to drive substantial growth in the telecoms sector, expand into new markets and deliver cutting-edge solutions to a global customer base.

Maxis CEO, Goh Seow Eng, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with a telecommunications leader like CMI to accelerate the digitalisation journey of Malaysian enterprises and our nation’s own digital ambitions.

“By tapping into our combined core competencies and technical expertise, we aim to develop market-fit 5G solutions that demonstrate a deep understanding of the needs of enterprises and industries and the potential of 5G to drive growth and efficiency in Malaysia and beyond."

Jasdip Sensi
