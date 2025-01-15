Building disaster-resilient networks in the Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is at the epicentre of the global connectivity revolution. Yet, it faces unique challenges due to frequent natural disasters, geopolitical complexities, and infrastructure vulnerabilities.

At ITW Asia 2024, industry leaders gathered to explore how telecom networks in this region can evolve to ensure resilience, even in the face of significant disruptions. From satellite solutions for rural markets to innovative strategies for fibre redundancy, the insights shared underscored the multifaceted nature of building resilient networks across the Asia Pacific region.

Speakers

Brianna Boudreau, senior research manager - Telegeography (moderator)

Brandon Seir, CCO - Kacific Broadband Satellites Group

Tony O'Sullivan, CEO – RETN

Binh Vu-The, BoD member, NetNam & General Secretary - Vietnam Internet Association

Dylan Quah, CEO – Telcotech

Andy Bennett, CTO AMEA - BT

What does resilience mean for stakeholders?

Moderated by Brianna Boudreau, senior research manager at TeleGeography, the panel opened with an exploration of what network resilience means for different stakeholders.

Drawing on examples of outages and disruptions across the globe, she emphasised the need for options that ensure seamless performance, even during crises.

Boudreau’s question to Brandon Seir, chief commercial officer at Kacific Broadband Satellites Group, highlighted the particular challenges faced in rural and remote areas. “Brandon, you may be addressing some unique challenges as a broadband and satellite provider. How do you go about addressing them in rural markets? Because I know that is a big focus,” she asked.

Seir explained: “We realised that when the fibres are cut, and domestic fibre has its own issues, these disruptions impact remote areas the hardest. “We’ve partnered with local providers across 27 markets, collaborating with around 500 partners in remote areas.”

Kacific’s solution includes portable, motorised antenna systems called SatPacks. These are highly transportable and rapidly deployable communications solutions, engineered to meet the needs of customers in urgent situations or remote areas. These units can be mobilised within 12 to 24 hours to re-establish connectivity at the edge of the network.

However, Seir acknowledged the additional challenge of coordination: “In many rural areas, the governments don’t invest sufficiently in infrastructure. "We’ve been working to pinpoint critical areas—especially in places like Indonesia and the Philippines, where isolated islands face prolonged outages of up to 15 days.”

This approach integrates governmental and private-sector collaboration to address critical connectivity gaps in underserved regions.

Diversification

Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN, shared his company’s approach to scaling through diversification rather than focusing solely on higher-capacity technologies. “We decided to move away from 400G technology for subsea routes for now,” he said.

“Instead of concentrating terabits of capacity across five routes, we’re spreading it over 10-12 cable systems using 100G technology. This provides far more redundancy and resilience.” For RETN, this strategy ensures their networks are less vulnerable to singular points of failure while delaying investment in next-generation technologies until they are more mature.

Dylan Quah, CEO of Telcotech, emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships in ensuring scalability. “In Cambodia, we’ve collaborated with telcos to create shared networks that allow us to tap into each other’s capacity during outages,” he explained. “

We also have fixed pricing agreements, enabling seamless switchovers for our customers without surprise costs.” This model, he says, ensures that even smaller operators can offer robust failover options, enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.

Balancing cost with resilience

One significant challenge discussed was the financial cost of achieving network resilience. No provider can afford 100% resiliency, so decisions must balance investment with risk. O’Sullivan addressed this issue head-on.

“Yes, there is a short-term impact on EBITDA when provisioning a more consistent network,” he acknowledged. “But the long-term gains outweigh these costs. Keeping customers is far more cost-effective than trying to win them back after a failure.”

He also stressed the importance of educating customers about network procurement. “Customers often ask for the lowest price by consolidating all their business with one provider. We tell them they should diversify.

"By splitting their traffic across multiple carriers, they reduce risk. It’s not just about selling services; it’s about helping customers build their own resilience.” Seir, meanwhile, highlighted another innovative financial model: “We’ve started offering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to larger telcos.

"They pay only when they use the service, reducing their upfront investment while ensuring they’re prepared for emergencies.

"This approach has helped us secure long-term contracts while enabling our partners to combine fibre and satellite for seamless connectivity.”

Fibre cuts and future risks

The discussion turned to the recurring issue of fibre cuts, a significant risk in the Asia-Pacific region due to natural disasters, fishing activities, and increasing subsea cable deployments.

O’Sullivan downplayed conspiracy theories but acknowledged the challenges: “With more subsea cables, there’s a greater likelihood of cuts. However, it’s more about the interconnectedness of our world. We notice these disruptions more because they affect critical aspects of our lives—emergency services, communication with loved ones, and business operations.”

Andy Bennett expanded on this theme. He said: “The surface area of impact is greater than ever before. Applications and users are everywhere, and hybrid connectivity is now the norm. This interconnectedness increases the visibility and impact of disruptions.”

As the discussion wrapped up, the panellists offered their visions for the future of resilient networks in the Asia-Pacific region.

Boudreau summarised the key takeaways: “Resilience is about having options ready before the crisis hits. Whether it’s SatPacks in rural areas, diversified cable routes, or strategic partnerships, these strategies ensure connectivity isn’t just restored but maintained seamlessly.”

In a region marked by frequent natural disasters and growing interdependence, the insights from the panel underline an essential truth: network resilience isn’t an end goal—it’s a continuous process of innovation, collaboration, and preparation. For governments, telcos, and technology providers, the challenge is clear, and so is the path forward.