Ericsson joins MSSA to drive D2D and IoT services via space-based networks

As a result, the move merges a network of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) providers to expand global mobile coverage.

Launched in February this year, the MSSA aims to create a global ecosystem utilising L- and S-band spectrum, specifically allocated and licensed for mobile satellite services (MSS).

Meanwhile, the telecoms giant acknowledges the increasing interest in 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). Currently, mobile networks cover less than 40% of the Earth's land surface and under 12% of the globe.

With 3GPP standards, 5G NTN could extend coverage through satellites, allowing standard 5G devices like smartphones to stay connected even when moving between covered and uncovered areas.

Ericsson Business Area Networks, head of strategy, Freddie Södergren, said: “Through MSSA, Ericsson aims to further the goal of ubiquitous connectivity by integrating terrestrial and space-based networks.

“Integrating Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) with terrestrial cellular systems holds the potential to improve global mobile coverage and deliver reliable connections."

MSSA board chairman, Mark Dankberg, continued: “MSSA is thrilled to welcome Ericsson to our expanding membership and continue advancing our mission of providing an affordable, seamless user experience through the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

“Each new member strengthens our forum for collaborative development on technical standards and best practices, enhancing our ability to support the growing D2D ecosystem.”

