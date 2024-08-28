Community Fibre reports strong customer growth

Currently, the telecom giant’s fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network now spans 1.3 million properties across London, reaching this milestone after an 85% growth in its customer base over the past year.

Supported by a £985 million financing facility, Community Fibre has also announced that it remained EBITDA positive throughout Q2.

Community Fibre CEO, Graeme Oxby: “Having successfully grown to become the largest 100% only full fibre network in London by far, we’re pleased to announce that more than 300,000 customers have chosen to join Community Fibre for lower prices, faster speeds and a better service.

“The fact that so many customers have voted with their feet and moved from the large national providers to Community Fibre demonstrates the incredible success we are having.

“We believe our unwavering focus on consistently delivering the best products, at the lowest prices with the best service versus all comers is the rationale behind our success.”

