Verne expands Nordic presence with sustainable Mäntsälä facility

As a result, the new 10-hectare campus will have an initial capacity of 70 MW and cater to data-intensive enterprises and AI innovators.

Construction is set to begin in mid-2025, with completion expected by 2027.

Exclusively powered by renewable energy, the facility is designed to support HPC, machine learning and other high-intensity workloads while reducing environmental impact.

The Mäntsälä data centre will also incorporate advanced energy-efficient design principles, with waste heat generated by the facility repurposed to supply hot water and heating to nearby districts, benefiting the local community.

Verne CEO, Dominic Ward, said: “Verne’s Mäntsälä data centre campus represents a significant step in our mission to help global enterprises embrace advanced computing while at the same time reducing their impact on the environment.

“This new site is part of our strategy of continuous growth across the Nordic region and marks our first new location following Ardian’s acquisition of Verne.”

He added: “Finland, with its abundant clean energy, established data centre industry, and highly skilled workforce, offers the perfect environment for our latest development.

“We are also working in close collaboration with the Mäntsälä Municipality to ensure our latest facility benefits the local area. This includes a plan to harness the waste heat from the facility to supply hot water and heating to neighbouring districts.”

"We are very pleased that Verne has chosen Mäntsälä as the location for its new data centre. This investment creates excellent opportunities for the broader development of the entire region," Mäntsälä's mayor Hannu Laurila, continued.

“Mäntsälä is seen by companies as a highly attractive place to settle – one reason for this is, of course, the location, but also our basic infrastructure with reliable power grids is very good.”

