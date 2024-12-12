Verne appoints industry veteran Bill Stein to board

In a bid to accelerate growth and guide the company’s Nordic expansion, Stein, the former CEO of Digital Realty Trust has over 30 years of experience across a raft of different industries, including digital infrastructure.

At Digital Realty Trust, he held the position of CEO from 2014 to 2022 and during this time he drove exponential growth, securing the company’s position in the S&P 500 Index and achieving a total enterprise value exceeding $70 billion.

He has also held leadership roles at Primary Digital Infrastructure, GI Partners and Westinghouse Electric.

Commenting on his appointment, Stein said: “I'm honoured to join Verne as board chair and support its mission to develop data centres that are primed for the future and lead in both sustainability and innovation.

"With Ardian's backing and Verne's vision for anticipating and meeting the demands of tomorrow’s technologies, the company is poised for tremendous growth in a rapidly expanding market. I look forward to contributing to Verne’s continued success as it scales its Nordic platform and sets the standard for the next generation of digital infrastructure."

Verne CEO, Dominic Ward, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Bill as chair of Verne’s board. His expertise in scaling digital infrastructure and navigating complex growth strategies will be invaluable as we accelerate our Nordic expansion.

“Bill’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment for Verne, as we scale our capacity to meet the surging demand for data centres equipped to support high-intensity compute. We are committed to delivering growth that not only meets our customers’ needs but does so sustainably, leveraging the Nordics’ abundant renewable energy to set a new benchmark for environmentally responsible data centres.”

