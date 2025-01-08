US Cyber Trust Mark launches to boost IoT device security standards

The US Cyber Trust Mark is a voluntary cybersecurity labelling programme led by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designed to help users assess a product's cybersecurity, similar to how EnergyStar labels help consumers identify energy-efficient appliances.

Makers of Internet of Things (IoT) devices ranging from smart locks to voice-activated assistants can have their products tested against cybersecurity criteria developed by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to earn the Cyber Trust Mark label.

The official US Cyber Trust Mark will appear on certified IoT devices

The label, represented by a shield logo, will only appear on certified products, making it easy for consumers to identify secure devices.

In December 2024, 11 companies were designated by the FCC as Cybersecurity Label Administrators , including CSA America Testing & Certification, ioXt Alliance, and the Telecommunications Industry Association, who have been given the power to award the Cyber Trust Mark to products.

Device sellers like Amazon and BestBuy have pledged to Cyber Trust labelled products.

Reacting to the programme’s launch, Steve Downer, VP at Amazon, said: “Amazon supports the US Cyber Trust Mark’s goal to strengthen consumer trust in connected devices.

“We believe consumers will value seeing the US Cyber Trust Mark both on product packaging and while shopping online. We look forward to collaborating with industry partners and the government on consumer education efforts and implementation strategies.”

Michael Dolan, senior director and head of enterprise privacy and data protection at Best Buy, said: “We see great potential in the US Cyber Trust Mark Programme. It is a positive step forward for consumers and we are excited about the opportunity to highlight this program for our customers.”

