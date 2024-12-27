Shaping rural connectivity in the 21st Century

However, many rural communities in the UK still face significant barriers to connectivity, leaving them at a disadvantage in the current economy.

Recognising this urgent need, the government are taking steps to improve rural connectivity through targeted policies, and industry players are a crucial part of supporting these efforts.

The UK is increasingly investing in infrastructure that ensures reliable connectivity by connecting networks directly and offering backup solutions, helping to bridge the digital divide and unlock opportunities for rural communities, ensuring that even the most remote areas are not left behind.

Living in the Dark

Research has shown that many rural residents struggle with internet access, with nearly half (48%) experiencing connectivity issues at least a few times each week. Poor internet access in rural areas has limited the ability to benefit from remote work, with over half (51%) of rural residents reporting that their ability to work from home is affected by weak connectivity, and nearly a third (30%) unable to work remotely at all due to inadequate internet.

Poor mobile and internet connectivity is also causing people to consider leaving rural areas, with high-speed, reliable connectivity cited as a key factor for nearly one in six (16%) rural residents planning to relocate to urban areas.

Poor rural connectivity creates ongoing disadvantages that can leave people digitally excluded and isolated. Challenges like tough landscapes, high broadband installation costs, and limited digital skills need addressing to bridge the digital divide.

Access to reliable internet for all communities is essential for economic growth, better education, and a higher quality of life. Government support for infrastructure, training, and raising awareness about connectivity is crucial. Without this support, rural communities risk staying disconnected from today’s digital world.

How Regulation is Fuelling Rural Broadband Growth

Over the last year, Government regulations have aimed to grow and improve rural broadband, and impact making internet access better in remote areas.

The Labour Government's recent Autumn Budget, led by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, allocated over £500 million to improve broadband speed and mobile coverage across the UK, focusing on rural areas. This funding continues support for major projects like the £1 billion Shared Rural Network (SRN), which aims for 95 per cent 4G mobile coverage by 2025, and Project Gigabit, targeting 99 per cent gigabit broadband coverage by 2030.

On top of this, in the last year, the UK Government committed up to £800 million to upgrade broadband infrastructure in rural communities, to end the plight of poor broadband for around 300,000 across Great Britain, including areas like South Wales Valleys and Exmoor National Park. This initiative ensures rural residents can reliably access essential online services like streaming, video calls, remote education, and healthcare.

This regulatory push not only improves infrastructure but also highlights the government's role in boosting economic growth, enhancing quality of life, and providing new opportunities for rural communities through better digital access.

Furthermore, in 2023 the UK government has announced new support to improve broadband connectivity for 100,000 homes and businesses in the UK's most remote rural areas. Then-Secretary of State for Rural Affairs Thérèse Coffey outlined plans to ensure that even very hard-to-reach premises, often isolated by location or low population density, can access reliable broadband. This included reviewing the broadband Universal Service Obligation (USO) to strengthen legal rights for rural residents to affordable, quality internet access.

Investing in rural infrastructure is crucial for economic growth and improving life in remote areas. Government efforts to expand broadband help close the digital divide, ensuring rural communities aren't left behind.

The Critical Role of Industry

Better connectivity provides access to essential services like education, healthcare, and remote work, while also supporting local businesses and driving economic development. Strong infrastructure investment in rural areas ensures balanced growth, so all communities can benefit from digital progress.

Industry plays a key role in supporting government efforts by providing efficient, low-latency connectivity. Through peering models, for example, networks connect directly, reducing the distance data travels and minimising delays, which is crucial for rural areas. This ensures faster, more reliable internet for remote users, improving access to services like streaming, video calls, and online learning.

Local network infrastructure also offers increased redundancy, with backup connections in place to ensure reliability. This is especially important in rural areas, where fewer providers mean disruptions can have a bigger impact. By enhancing network resilience, industry can help ensure that rural communities have consistent and dependable connectivity for both personal and professional needs.

Building the Infrastructure of Tomorrow

Towns and remote areas still lack access to the advanced infrastructure that drives innovation and growth. Future investments must reach beyond cities to bring infrastructure, jobs, and skills to rural communities. Expanding support to these areas would foster balanced economic growth, ensuring that all parts of the country benefit — not just major cities.

LINX plays a key role in bridging the connectivity gap for rural communities by establishing regional peering points across the UK, enabling networks to connect directly and keep data traffic local. This reduces the distance data must travel, minimises delays, and enhances internet speed and reliability.

LINX members, including rural ISPs and alternative networks, connect and peer at regional interconnection hubs, and keep data traffic local. This reduces the distance data must travel, minimising delays and ensuring faster, more reliable internet access for users, even in remote areas.

Author

Mike Hellers is a product development manager at LINX. Before joining LINX in 2010, Hellers worked for over 10 years in operations, engineering and peering manager roles within the service provider industry, including PSINet, VIA net.works and Interoute.

