Schneider Electric’s Alison Matte on improving business performance and sustainability
Alison Matte, head of sustainability EcoStruxure IT at Schneider Electric, talks to Capacity's Ben Wodecki about what her role involves, what techniques she is focusing on, how extending product lifespan can make a big difference, and much more.
Schneider Electric's eBook challenges concerns that electric grid limitations will hinder data center growth, arguing that viable solutions exist.
The eBook summarizes those options and steps, provide helpful guidance, and discuss some considerations for alternative prime and backup power sources. It aims to help data center owners secure permits, build new data centers with sufficient and reliable power, and operate them more sustainably.
Please complete the form to access this content
RELATED CONTENT
SK Telecom partners with Schneider Electric for AI data centre growth
Schneider Electric & Compass Datacenters cut costs with AI-powered maintenance
Schneider Electric, ETAP launch digital twin tool for AI data centres