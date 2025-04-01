Schneider Electric’s Alison Matte on improving business performance and sustainability
Schneider Electric’s Alison Matte on improving business performance and sustainability

April 01, 2025 11:06 AM

Alison Matte, head of sustainability EcoStruxure IT at Schneider Electric, talks to Capacity's Ben Wodecki about what her role involves, what techniques she is focusing on, how extending product lifespan can make a big difference, and much more.

Screenshot 2025-01-21 111636.png

Schneider Electric's eBook challenges concerns that electric grid limitations will hinder data center growth, arguing that viable solutions exist.

The eBook summarizes those options and steps, provide helpful guidance, and discuss some considerations for alternative prime and backup power sources. It aims to help data center owners secure permits, build new data centers with sufficient and reliable power, and operate them more sustainably.

